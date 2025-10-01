Home / Markets / News / Hudco rises 4% on posting Q2 business update; here's what you should know

Hudco rises 4% on posting Q2 business update; here's what you should know

In Q2, the company informed that against the total loan sanctions of ₹1,27,952 crore during the financial year 2024-25, the company registered loan sanctions of ₹92,709.60 crore

HUDCO
SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 01 2025 | 9:50 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Housing & Urban Development Corporation (Hudco) shares rose 4.4 per cent on BSE, logging an intra-day high at ₹233.55 per share. At 9:40 AM, Hudco’s share price was trading 3.8 per cent higher at ₹232.2 per share on BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.2 per cent at 80,425.45.
 
The market capitalisation of the company stood at ₹46,484.12 crore. Its 52-week high was at ₹263.95 per share and 52-week low was at ₹158.9 per share. 

Why were Hudco shares in demand? 

The buying on the counter came after the company released its September quarter (Q2FY26) business update. 
 
In Q2, the company informed that against the total loan sanctions of ₹1,27,952 crore during the financial year 2024-25, the company registered loan sanctions of ₹92,709.60 crore (provisional, subject to audit) for the half-year ended September 30, 2025. 
 
Further, the company has recorded loan disbursements of ₹25,838.45 crore (provisional, subject to audit) for the half-year ended September 30, 2025, with Q2 FY 2025-26 disbursements of ₹13,026.19 crore (provisional, subject to audit) showing 43.55 per cent growth over loan disbursements of ₹9074.26 crore made during Q2 FY 2024-25.  CATCH STOCK MARKET LIVE UPDATES TODAY

Hudco Q1 results

Hudco posted a strong set of numbers for the June quarter of FY26, aided by robust growth in sanctions, disbursements, and operational revenues.
 
The company’s net profit for Q1FY26 came in at ₹630.23 crore, up 13 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) from ₹557.75 crore in Q1FY25. Sanctions jumped sharply by 143 per cent to ₹34,224 crore, while disbursements hit a new quarterly peak of ₹12,812 crore. The company’s loan portfolio reached an all-time high of ₹1,34,410 crore, a 29 per cent increase over last year. Operational income grew 34.22 per cent YoY to ₹2,937.31 crore compared with ₹2,188.35 crore in the same quarter last year.
 
Hudco continued to showcase strong asset quality with its gross non-performing assets (GNPA) at 1.34 per cent and net NPAs (NNPA) at just 0.09 per cent, placing it among the sector’s best. Capital adequacy remained robust with a CRAR of 41.72 per cent, while the provision coverage ratio (PCR) was a healthy 93.49 per cent, reflecting comfortable buffers.
 
Hudco is a Government of India enterprise under the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA). It plays a crucial role in financing housing and urban infrastructure, with a focus on sustainable development. Its mandate includes supporting projects for Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) and Low-Income Groups (LIG), along with offering loans, consultancy, and technical advisory services.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex flat, Nifty above 24,600 as RBI holds repo rate steady at 5.5%

Centrum initiates 'Buy' on BSE; sees exchanges as catalysts of India growth

Ireda rises 4% on releasing Q2 business update; check all key details

Rupee remains under pressure ahead of MPC decision; opens flat at 88.78/$

Analysts see up to 34% upside in ACME Solar Holdings stock; here's why

Topics :HUDCOBuzzing stocksstock market tradingMarkets Sensex NiftyBSE SensexNSE NiftyNifty50

First Published: Oct 01 2025 | 9:50 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story