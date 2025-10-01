Hudco rises 4% on posting Q2 business update; here's what you should know
In Q2, the company informed that against the total loan sanctions of ₹1,27,952 crore during the financial year 2024-25, the company registered loan sanctions of ₹92,709.60 croreSI Reporter Mumbai
Housing & Urban Development Corporation (Hudco) shares rose 4.4 per cent on BSE, logging an intra-day high at ₹233.55 per share. At 9:40 AM, Hudco’s share price was trading 3.8 per cent higher at ₹232.2 per share on BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.2 per cent at 80,425.45.
The market capitalisation of the company stood at ₹46,484.12 crore. Its 52-week high was at ₹263.95 per share and 52-week low was at ₹158.9 per share.
Why were Hudco shares in demand?
The buying on the counter came after the company released its September quarter (Q2FY26) business update.
In Q2, the company informed that against the total loan sanctions of ₹1,27,952 crore during the financial year 2024-25, the company registered loan sanctions of ₹92,709.60 crore (provisional, subject to audit) for the half-year ended September 30, 2025.
Further, the company has recorded loan disbursements of ₹25,838.45 crore (provisional, subject to audit) for the half-year ended September 30, 2025, with Q2 FY 2025-26 disbursements of ₹13,026.19 crore (provisional, subject to audit) showing 43.55 per cent growth over loan disbursements of ₹9074.26 crore made during Q2 FY 2024-25. CATCH STOCK MARKET LIVE UPDATES TODAY
Hudco Q1 results
Hudco posted a strong set of numbers for the June quarter of FY26, aided by robust growth in sanctions, disbursements, and operational revenues.
The company’s net profit for Q1FY26 came in at ₹630.23 crore, up 13 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) from ₹557.75 crore in Q1FY25. Sanctions jumped sharply by 143 per cent to ₹34,224 crore, while disbursements hit a new quarterly peak of ₹12,812 crore. The company’s loan portfolio reached an all-time high of ₹1,34,410 crore, a 29 per cent increase over last year. Operational income grew 34.22 per cent YoY to ₹2,937.31 crore compared with ₹2,188.35 crore in the same quarter last year.
Hudco continued to showcase strong asset quality with its gross non-performing assets (GNPA) at 1.34 per cent and net NPAs (NNPA) at just 0.09 per cent, placing it among the sector’s best. Capital adequacy remained robust with a CRAR of 41.72 per cent, while the provision coverage ratio (PCR) was a healthy 93.49 per cent, reflecting comfortable buffers.
Hudco is a Government of India enterprise under the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA). It plays a crucial role in financing housing and urban infrastructure, with a focus on sustainable development. Its mandate includes supporting projects for Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) and Low-Income Groups (LIG), along with offering loans, consultancy, and technical advisory services.
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times Subscribe
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
Seamless Access Across All Devices