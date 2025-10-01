Home / Markets / News / Foreign investors pull $2.7 bn from Indian stocks, eye record outflows

Foreign investors pull $2.7 bn from Indian stocks, eye record outflows

So far this year, foreign investors have offloaded $17.6 billion, the second-highest on record for the January-September period

BSE, NSE, STOCK MARKETS
The only larger nine-month exodus was in 2022 when FPIs sold $22.3 billion due to the Russia-Ukraine war.
Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 01 2025 | 10:01 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) withdrew $2.7 billion from Indian equities in September, extending their selling streak for a third straight month and putting 2025 on course for record foreign withdrawals, data from the National Securities Depository showed.

So far this year, foreign investors have offloaded $17.6 billion, the second-highest on record for the January-September period, according to the data released late on Tuesday.

The only larger nine-month exodus was in 2022 when FPIs sold $22.3 billion due to the Russia-Ukraine war, aggressive global rate hikes, and a surging US dollar. However, inflows resumed in late 2022 after markets started pricing in US rate cuts, which brought down full-year outflows to $16.5 billion.

That is still lower than the tally so far this year, putting 2025 on track to be the worst ever for foreign withdrawals.

"The Nifty's one-year return is already at -4 per cent. Add in geopolitical tensions, the tariff shock from the US, H-1B visa fee hike, and lackluster earnings, and it's only logical for FPIs to shift capital elsewhere," said Ajit Banerjee, president and chief investment officer at Shriram Life Insurance.

Steep 50 per cent tariffs on domestic goods are expected to dent over half of India's $87 billion exports to the US, potentially shaving 60-80 basis points off GDP growth if they last a year, according to multiple brokerages.

Simultaneously, sharply higher H-1B visa fees have worsened trade ties between the two countries and pressured India's IT sector, a traditional FPI favorite. Indeed, IT has seen the heaviest FPI selling this year, $7.2 billion, followed by power, consumer and financials.

Banerjee pointed to a "tactical rotation" of FPI flows into China and other Asian peers, aided by stronger earnings, cheaper valuations and relatively lower tariffs.

Relentless selling, meanwhile, has left India's benchmark Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex trailing their regional counterparts this year, rising only 4.1 per cent and 2.7 per cent versus a 22 per cent uptick in Asian and 24.6 per cent jump in emerging market peers.

Still, analysts see room for optimism. Indian equities now trade at more reasonable valuations and consumption tax cuts alongside pro-growth monetary policy could lift earnings in the second half of fiscal 2026, which may help lure FPIs back to domestic markets.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex up 200 pts, Nifty above 24,650 ahead of RBI MPC decision; realty stks rise

Pfizer soars 8%; Sun, Lupin gain up to 4%; here's what triggered the rally

Ireda rises 4% on releasing Q2 business update; check all key details

Hudco rises 4% on posting Q2 business update; here's what you should know

Centrum initiates 'Buy' on BSE; sees exchanges as catalysts of India growth

Topics :Foreign investorsstock market rallyFPI outflow

First Published: Oct 01 2025 | 10:01 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story