Home / Markets / News / Silver trading: White metal well-placed to rally further, says analyst

Silver trading: White metal well-placed to rally further, says analyst

Silver trading strategy: The metal, at the time of writing, was trading at $36.75, up 1 per cent on the day, while the corresponding MCX Silver contract, gaining 1.45 per cent was noted at ₹1,08,825

silver trading silver investment
Praveen Singh Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Jul 11 2025 | 7:51 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Silver Trading strategy:

Performance:
  • On July 9, spot silver traded between $36.35 and $36.9.
  • The metal, at the time of writing, was trading at $36.75, up 1 per cent on the day, while the corresponding MCX Silver contract, gaining 1.45 per cent was noted at ₹1,08,825.
  • Silver gained on silver ETF inflows and a reasonably healthy risk appetite as risk assets were mildly bid.

Tariff developments:

  • On Wednesday, US President Trump threatened Brazil as the latest addition to his list of countries to be subjected to reciprocal tariffs. Brazil has been slapped with an outsized tariff of 50 per cent that will come into effect from August 1. Bloomberg estimates the damage due to the proposed tariff to be around 1 per cent of GDP with a possible recession in the second half. Brazil's President Lula said that proposed 50 per cent tariffs will trigger the country's economic reciprocity law that allows trade, investment and intellectual property agreements to be suspended against countries that harm Brazil's competitiveness.
  • The European Union is striving to seal a preliminary deal with the US to lock in a 10 per cent tariff rate before the August 1 deadline.
  • So far this week, the US President has warned 22 countries with tariffs ranging from 20 per cent to 50 per cent as key economies like Japan, South Korea and Brazil have also been targeted.

US Dollar and yields:

  • During the day, the US Dollar Index swung between 97.27 and 97.92, and extending its winning streak to the fourth straight day was up around 0.2 per cent on the day as it hovered around 97.74.
  • US ten-year yields rose by 2 bps to 4.36 per cent.
ALSO READ | Gold outlook: Yellow metal to remain range-bound on tariff uncertainty 

Data roundup:

  • The US weekly job report was encouraging as weekly jobless claims (July 5) fell from 2,35,000 to 2,27,000 against the estimate of 2,35,000, while continuing claims (June 28) at 19,65,000 matched the forecast of 19,65,000.
  • China's PPI (June), released on July 9, came in at -3.6 per cent -- worst since August 2023-- against the forecast of -3.3 per cent (prior -3.3 per cent), as factory deflation continued for the thirty third month in a row. The consumer price index (CPI) at 0.1 per cent topped the estimate of -0.1 per cent (prior 0.1 per cent), though the outlook remains uninspiring.

ETF and COMEX inventory:

  • Total known global silver ETF holdings surged to 775.19 MOz on July 9, a fresh cycle-high, and are now at the highest level since August 2022. Silver ETFs are up nearly 59 Moz this year, up 8.24 per cent year-to-date (YTD) as ETFs have recorded inflows for eight consecutive weeks.
  • COMEX Silver inventory at 49.72MOz is down 1.54 per cent from the all-time high level of 50.50MOz reached on May 5.

Outlook:

  • Currently, strong ETF inflow is the most crucial factor supporting silver prices. In addition, that risk appetite remains somewhat healthy is also supportive for the grey metal. 
  • Although, open Interest (OI) in COMEX September contract has come down from 132.62K contracts on July 3 to 1,25,70,000 contracts presently, overall, OI remains quite high, which may lead to a furious short-covering rally if silver breaches the key resistance at $37.5.
  • A move above $37.5 (₹1,11,000) will put $40 (₹1,18,000) in focus.
  • Support is at $35.70 (₹1,05,700)/$35 (₹1,03,600).
  • Dip buying with a tight stop-loss continues to be the preferred strategy.  
(Disclaimer: This article is by Praveen Singh, head – commodities and currencies (Fundamental Research), Mirae Asset Sharekhan. Views expressed are his own.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty down; Asia mixed; S&P, Nasdaq at record; TCS, Trump tariffs in focus

Stocks to Watch, Friday, July 11: TCS, IREDA, ZEE, HUL, Tata Steel

Nomura bullish on OMCs, sees BPCL as top pick with 26% upside

GLEN Industries IPO allotment today; check status, latest GMP, listing date

Traders watch expiry day moves after Sebi ban on Jane Street Group

Topics :Silver Rate TodayMarket technicalsStock callstechnical callstechnical analysisMCXSilver Pricesbullion

First Published: Jul 11 2025 | 7:47 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story