Jindal Stainless shares rise 3% on acquiring stake in renewable energy SPV

Shares of Jindal Stainless rose over 3 per cent on Tuesday after it acquired a 33.6 per cent stake in a special purpose vehicle (SPV) to generate 282 megawatt (Mw) of hybrid renewable energy for the supply of clean energy to its manufacturing plants.

The iron and steel maker's stock rose as much as 3.02 per cent during the day to ₹662.5 per share, the biggest intraday loss since May 29 this year. The stock pared gains to trade 2.6 per cent higher at ₹660 apiece, compared to a 0.31 per cent decline in Nifty 50 as of 11:33 AM.

Oyster Green, a subsidiary of Oyster Renewable Energy and a related party due to a shared promoter group, is engaged in renewable energy development. The transaction has been executed on an arm’s length basis. ALSO READ: Biocon share price pops 2% on CDSCO nod for diabetes drug; key details here The company expects to procure approximately 700 million units of power annually from the project, resulting in significant cost savings compared to grid power. Jindal Stainless has committed up to ₹132 crore towards the project, with ₹79.2 crore being invested in the current tranche following milestone achievements. Jindal Stainless Q4 results The company reported an 18.02 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) increase in consolidated net profit in Q4 FY25 to ₹590.99 crore on the back of higher sales volume. Net profit in the year-ago period had stood at ₹500.74 crore.