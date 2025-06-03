Tuesday, June 03, 2025 | 11:13 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Biocon share price pops 2% on CDSCO nod for diabetes drug; key details here

Biocon share price pops 2% on CDSCO nod for diabetes drug; key details here

Biocon's share price saw an uptick following key regulatory approvals in India for its Liraglutide drug, which is used in the treatment of type 2 diabetes.

Biocon Biologics

SI Reporter Tanmay Tiwary
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 03 2025 | 11:05 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Biocon share price: Bengaluru-based biopharmaceutical company Biocon shares were in demand in a weak market on Tuesday, June 3, 2025, with the stock rising up to 1.85 per cent to hit an intraday high of 340.25 per share. 
 
However, at 11:00 AM, Biocon share price was trading 0.49 per cent higher at 335.70 per share. 

What is the reason behind the uptick in Biocon share price?

Biocon’s share price saw an uptick following key regulatory approvals in India for its Liraglutide drug. The company received approval from the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) for its Liraglutide drug substance, while its wholly owned subsidiary, Biocon Pharma, secured approval for the Liraglutide drug product (6 mg/ml solution for injection in pre-filled pen and cartridge).
 
 
Liraglutide is a synthetic analog of the GLP-1 peptide and is administered as a once-daily injection. 
 
It is a generic version of Victoza and is indicated for the treatment of Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus in adults, adolescents, and children aged 10 years and older, as an adjunct to diet and exercise. 

Also Read

trading, markets

Zinka Logistics shares slide after 12% equity change hands in block trades

microfinance institution, MFI stocks

Ola Electric Mobility, YES Bank shares fall up to 7% after huge block deals

stock market trading

₹534-crore order lifts Transrail Lighting share price 6% on Tuesday, June 3

Gautam Adani

Adani Group stocks tumble on reports of US probe into Iranian LPG trade

Torrent Power

Torrent Power up 2% on signing long-term SPA with BP Singapore Pte; details

 
The original formulation was approved in the EU in 2009 and in the US in 2010.
 
The approvals were granted under the CDSCO’s recently introduced 101 route, which recognises approvals from established global regulatory authorities, streamlining the approval process in India.
 
Siddharth Mittal, chief executive officer and managing director, Biocon, said: “The approval of our first vertically integrated GLP-1 in India, Liraglutide, is another significant step forward in expanding access of this product to patients suffering from diabetes. India has one of the highest numbers of people with diabetes globally, with estimates exceeding 77 million cases, and expected to rise further. The approval enables us to address a critical need by making this drug available, and aligns with Biocon’s mission to provide affordable, lifesaving medications to those who need it the most. We are now gearing up to launch the product expeditiously through our commercialization partners in India’’
 
“With GLP-1 therapies projected to be a substantive future growth driver for Biocon, the Company remains committed to reinforcing its position as a key player in this area,” Biocon said, in a statement.
 

Biocon Q4 results

Biocon reported a strong financial performance for the fourth quarter of FY25, with consolidated net profit surging 153 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹344 crore, up from ₹136 crore in the same quarter last year.
 
Profit before tax (PBT) rose 53 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹487 crore. The company’s Board also approved plans to raise up to ₹4,500 crore through various funding options, including qualified institutional placement (QIP), rights issue, or other permissible methods.
 
The robust growth was driven by solid performance across its generics, biologics, and research services segments.
 
Total consolidated revenue for the quarter stood at ₹4,454 crore, compared to ₹3,966 crore in Q4 FY24. Ebitda rose 16 per cent to ₹1,115 crore, with the margin maintained at 25 per cent. READ MORE

About Biocon

Biocon is a global biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and supplying affordable therapies for chronic diseases such as diabetes, cancer, and autoimmune disorders. 
 
The company manufactures and markets novel biologics, biosimilars, complex small molecule APIs, and generic formulations across India, the US, Europe, and other key markets. It is also advancing a pipeline of novel immunotherapy assets.
 

More From This Section

Stock Market, BSE, Nifty, Capital

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex down 300 pts; Nifty below 24,650; YES Bank, Ola fall up to 7%

PremiumSushant Bhansali, CEO at Ambit Asset Management

'We will witness a polarisation of earnings and market returns'

market, stock trading, trading

Prostarm Info Systems share price today: Lists at 14% premium on NSE

PremiumSBI, State Bank Of India

SBI, BoB, Canara Bank shares aim for new highs this June; can it happen?

investing, investment, markets, trading

Blue Water Logistics makes positive debut; shares list at 4.4% premium

Topics : Share Market Today Buzzing stocks BSE Sensex Nifty50 Indian stock markets biocon stock Biocon results Biocon Markets Sensex Nifty MARKETS TODAY Pharma stocks

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 03 2025 | 11:05 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayNifty Trading StrategyGold-Silver Price TodayDividend TodayDisney LayoffsRCB vs PBKS Pitch ReportLive News TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon