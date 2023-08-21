Jio Financial lists at Rs 265, becomes 33rd most-valued co; should you buy?

Another analyst at a domestic brokerage, who didn't wish to be named, however, said that there are certain ambiguities around JFS, which may keep the stock volatile in the near-term.

"There are certain concerns around JFS. Firstly, it has been admitted under the 'T' group of securities. Secondly, a lot of institutional investors have received JFS shares due to their holding in Reliance Industries. It remains to be seen if they want to continue holding the stock. Right now, the share price is a game of demand and supply rather than business valuation," he said.

Shares of Jio Financial Services (JFS), the demerged unit of Reliance Industries (RIL), listed at Rs 262 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and at Rs 265 on the BSE on Monday, August 21. Post listing, the stock turned volatile as it hit a high of Rs 278.20 and subsequently a low of Rs 251.75 on the BSE; whereas on the NSE, it hit a high of Rs 262.05 and a low of Rs 248.90.At 10:21 AM, JFS was locked at the 5 per cent lower circuit when compared with the price of Rs 261.85, which was discoverd during the special session on July 20. The stock was locked at Rs 251.75 on the BSE and Rs 248.90 on the NSE, the exchange data show.A combined 68.43 million equity shares of JFS have changed hands on the NSE and BSE thus far in trades. There were combined pending sell orders for nearly 10 million shares on both the exchanges.That said, with Rs 1.6-trillion market capitalisation, JFS stood at 33rd position in the overall market cap ranking, the BSE data shows. JFS stood behind state-owned power transmission company, Power Grid Corporation of India, which has a market cap of Rs 1.71 trillion, data shows.Going forward, analysts remain divided on Jio Financial Services' stock. For G Chokkalingam, founder and head of research at Equinomics Research and Advisory, Jio Financial Services is still an attractive 'buy', and investors, he suggested, could continue to add to accumulate the stock till Rs 300 apiece.