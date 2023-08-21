Jio Financial lists at Rs 265, becomes 33rd most-valued co; should you buy?

At 10:21 AM, JFS was locked at the 5 per cent lower circuit when compared with the price of Rs 261.85, which was discoverd during the special session on July 20. The stock was locked at Rs 251.75 on the BSE and Rs 248.90 on the NSE, the exchange data show.
A combined 68.43 million equity shares of JFS have changed hands on the NSE and BSE thus far in trades. There were combined pending sell orders for nearly 10 million shares on both the exchanges.
That said, with Rs 1.6-trillion market capitalisation, JFS stood at 33rd position in the overall market cap ranking, the BSE data shows. JFS stood behind state-owned power transmission company, Power Grid Corporation of India, which has a market cap of Rs 1.71 trillion, data shows.
Going forward, analysts remain divided on Jio Financial Services' stock. For G Chokkalingam, founder and head of research at Equinomics Research and Advisory, Jio Financial Services is still an attractive 'buy', and investors, he suggested, could continue to add to accumulate the stock till Rs 300 apiece.
The equity shares of JFS (Formerly known as Reliance Strategic Investments Limited) listed and admitted to dealings on the Exchange in the list of T Group of Securities. The scrip will be in Trade-for-Trade (T2T) segment for 10 trading days. T Group stocks are not allowed for intraday trading. The T2T stocks can only be delivery based i.e. the buyer has to take the delivery of these shares.
JFS - which is currently a part of the benchmark Nifty50 and Sensex - will move out from both the indices three days after its listing. According to Nuvama Alternative & Quantitative Research, the exclusion will happen on August 24.
After the exclusion, passive mutual fund schemes tracking Nifty50 and Sensex, will have to offload their holdings in the stock. Nifty50 funds now hold around 90 million shares, while Sensex funds 55 million, as per Nuvama. Their holding is worth around Rs 3,800 crore at the present price, Business Standard reported. CLICK HERE FOR FULL REPORT
RIL had offered one share of JFS for every share owned by the firm’s investors. The new entity is expected to unlock value for shareholders and give them an opportunity to be a part of a new growth platform. JFS, along with its subsidiaries, will leverage the technological capabilities of Reliance and digitally deliver financial services, democratising access to financial services offerings for Indian citizens. JFS aims to provide simple, affordable and innovative digital first solutions, RIL said in its FY23 annual report.
JFS is positioned uniquely to capture the growth opportunities in financial services sector and play a crucial role in transforming the landscape of digital finance in India, the company said.
Over the long-term, however, analysts expect the company to benefit from Reliance’s wider presence in digital and retail businesses, potentially positioning it among India’s biggest non-banking finance companies and helping Ambani create an empire similar to China’s Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. and Tencent Holdings Ltd.
JFS had earlier said that it would have a presence across four businesses: Lending (Consumer Loans and Merchant loans), Insurance (both Life and Nonlife), AMC and Wealth Management, and Payments Bank.
"The overall market is not very large; we estimate consumer finance disbursements at Rs 1.35 trillion in FY23; outstanding book may be much lower as most loans have a short tenure. Even for Bajaj Finance, this business is more than 10 per cent of the loan book," it said.
