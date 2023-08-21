Home / Markets / News / Stock Market Live: Gift Nifty flat; Jio Financial Services listing eyed
LiveNew Update

Stock Market Live: Gift Nifty flat; Jio Financial Services listing eyed

Stock market live updates: At 6:55 am, the Gift Nifty Futures stood flat at 19,316 levels, as against Nifty Futures' Friday close

SI Reporter New Delhi

1 min read Last Updated : Aug 21 2023 | 8:53 AM IST
Domestic markets are likely to start Monday's trade on a quiet note, tracking mixed global cues. At 6:55 am, the Gift Nifty Futures stood flat at 19,316 levels, as against Nifty Futures' Friday close.Read More

Key Events

8:53 AM Aug 23

Tata Sons seek partnerships for UK battery plant to supply JLR EVs

8:45 AM Aug 23

Rupee outperforms its EM Asia peers even as it approaches record low

8:41 AM Aug 23

Shares of Ambani's $20 bn Jio Financial Services set to debut in Mumbai

8:35 AM Aug 23

We've favoured small caps since start of the year: CEO Invesco Mutual Fund

8:20 AM Aug 23

Buy Nifty on dip; Bank Nifty key support seen at 43,300

8:08 AM Aug 23

Stocks to Watch: Jio Financial, Titan, Gujarat Gas, Tanla Platforms, KEC

8:02 AM Aug 23

Gift Nifty signals a tepid start to Monday's trade

7:50 AM Aug 23

Brent Crude above $85 per barrel as US crude draw slows

7:40 AM Aug 23

US dollar index holds above 103-mark

7:22 AM Aug 23

US markets end mixed on Friday: Dow Jones marginally higher

The collaborations for the battery plant, capable of supplying cells for at least 500,000 vehicles a year, could range from a joint venture and sharing of knowledge to experimentation. READ MORE

The improved economic fundamentals are why the currency is largely holding its own against the dollar - it's down just 0.5 per cent this year and is Asia's third-best performer. READ MORE

Jio Financial, which as yet boasts of little revenue but owns a 6.1% stake in Reliance, has already announced a partnership with BlackRock Inc. to set up an Indian asset management venture. READ MORE

India is currently experiencing a robust investment cycle that could persist for an extended period said Taher Badshah, chief investment officer at Invesco Mutual Fund. READ FULL INTERVIEW

The price of 22-carat gold also remained the same, with the yellow metal selling at Rs 54,100. READ MORE

REITs and InvITs were introduced in India to provide investors with an opportunity to gain exposure to real estate and infrastructure projects respectively, with diversification of risks. READ MORE

According to Ravi Nathani, an independent technical analyst, the the ongoing correction has positioned the Nifty in close proximity to its support levels, at 19,200, 19,150, and 19,080. READ MORE

Stocks to Watch on August 21, 2023: Jio Financial Services will be listed on the exchanges today. Experts believe the stock could top the Rs 300-mark on listing. READ MORE


The North's report on missile tests came three days after the leaders of the US, South Korea and Japan agreed to expand their security and economic ties at a summit in the United States. READ MORE

7:20 AM Aug 23

Good morning readers! Stay tuned for market live updates with Business Standard

First Published: Aug 21 2023 | 7:19 AM IST

