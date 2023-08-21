Stock Market Live: Gift Nifty flat; Jio Financial Services listing eyed

Domestic markets are likely to start Monday's trade on a quiet note, tracking mixed global cues. At 6:55 am, the Gift Nifty Futures stood flat at 19,316 levels, as against Nifty Futures' Friday close. Market moves could further be swayed by listing of Jio Financial Services, the demerged financial services unit of Reliance Industries. Experts believe the stock could top the Rs 300-mark on the bourses. READ MORE On the global front, the US markets ended mixed on Friday, with NASDAQ Composite and the S&P 500 indices declining up to 0.2 per cent. Dow Jones, however, closed marginally higher. Asia-Pacific markets, however, were largely higher as Nikkei 225, Topix, and Kospi indices rose up to 0.4 per cent. In the commodities market, prices of Brent Crude and WTI Crude climbed up to 0.4 per cent to $85 per barrel and $81 per barrel, respectively on slowing US output and renewed concerns over Chinese economic slowdown.Read More