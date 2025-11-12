JSW Energy raises ₹250 cr via issuance of non-convertible debentures

JSW Energy on Wednesday said it has raised Rs 250 crore through the issuance of non-convertible debentures (NCDs) on a private placement basis.

"Finance Committee, at its meeting held on 12th November, 2025, has allotted 25,000 Unsecured, Listed, Rated, Taxable, Redeemable NCDs bearing a face value of Rs 1,00,000 each, aggregating to Rs 250 crore," according to a regulatory filing.

The company's board of directors had approved the proposal for raising funds up to Rs 3,000 crore through, inter alia, the issuance of rated and listed NCDs on a private placement basis on January 28, 2025.