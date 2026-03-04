JSW Infra slips 3% after drone debris damages storage tank at Fujairah

JSW Infrastructure shares slipped 2.7 per cent in trade on the BSE, logging an intra-day low at ₹244.5 per share. At 10:27 AM, JSW Infra’s share price was trading 2.13 per cent lower at ₹246. In comparison, Sensex was down 1.79 per cent at 78,799.62.

The selling on the counter came after one of the company’s 15 storage tanks at its Fujairah Liquid Terminal sustained damage after debris from an intercepted drone fell within the facility.

In an exchange filing, the company said emergency response procedures were activated immediately in line with safety protocols, and local authorities and onsite safety teams acted swiftly to keep the situation fully contained.

The company said there were no injuries and all personnel at the terminal are safe. It added that the remaining 14 tanks have been secured. CHECK Stock Market LIVE Updates JSW Infrastructure said the facility has adequate insurance coverage in place and a technical assessment is underway to evaluate the structural impact and finalise a restoration plan. The company said further updates will be shared as required. Outlook on JSW Infra JM Financial Institutional Securities believes the escalating conflict in West Asia is expected to trigger a significant realignment in Indian port logistics, with LNG and LPG imports likely to bear the brunt of potential disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz.

Shippers are increasingly seeking alternative routes to bypass the Strait, pivoting toward ports like Khor Fakkan, Salalah, and Fujairah, although recent drone strikes at JSW Infrastructure’s Fujairah terminal highlight ongoing risks. While crude oil imports may be cushioned by alternative sourcing and regional pipelines, the shift to the Cape of Good Hope route could extend transit times by 10–15 days, reducing effective shipping capacity. Furthermore, disruptions in the Gulf could tighten global supplies of aluminium, fertilisers, and iron ore pellets, potentially boosting Indian iron ore exports and benefiting eastern ports operated by JSW Infra. That apart, in Q3, JSW Infrastructure reported an 8.89 per cent increase in consolidated profit attributable to owners, which stood at ₹359.1 crore for the third quarter of the current financial year (Q3 FY26).