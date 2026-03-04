Nifty crashes 1,000 points below its 200-DMA; analysts see more downside

Technical view on Sensex, Nifty

"The MACD is firmly negative with a widening histogram, indicating dominant bearish momentum, and prices continue to trade well below all key short-term EMAs. Overall bias remains bearish with elevated downside risk. A sell-on-rise strategy is favoured, while only a sustained move above 25,300 would signal a potential stabilization or improvement in structure, especially amid ongoing geopolitical, oil, and tariff-driven volatility," Ponmudi said.A trend of all skirmishes over the past 25 years shows that the market has fallen on news of the strike but recovered over the next few months, noted Jyotivardhan Jaipuria, founder & managing director at Valentis Advisors."The average drawdown is around 6 per cent and the market recovers to pre-war levels in about 1 month. We would expect a similar sort of move though we keep an eye on oil prices. We are looking to deploy some cash in this correction," Jaipuria said.On the daily charts, both Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex have broken key support zones with momentum clearly negative and RSI slipping into oversold territory, indicating trend weakness despite chances of a short pullback, says Kunal Kamble, Sr. Technical Research Analyst at Bonanza.The analyst sees immediate support for the Nifty at 24,200 – 24,000 levles; and warns that a decisive close below 24,000 can open downside towards 23,500 – 23,300."For Sensex, immediate support lies at 78,000 – 77,500; sustained trading below 77,500 may drag the index towards 76,000 – 75,500, whereas pullbacks towards 80,000 – 81,000 are likely to face selling pressure," explains Kamble.The analyst from Bonanza believes that the overall structure shall remain bearish unless these resistance zones are reclaimed convincingly. Kamble expects resistance for the Nifty around 24,600 – 24,900 levels, followed by 25,400.