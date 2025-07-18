Friday, July 18, 2025 | 02:48 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Here's why AstraZeneca Pharma share price is down over 2% today

Here's why AstraZeneca Pharma share price is down over 2% today

The decline in the company's share price came as its shares traded ex-date following the announcement of a ₹32 per share dividend

pharma

SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 18 2025 | 2:46 PM IST

Listen to This Article

AstraZeneca Pharma share price: Shares of pharma major AstraZeneca Pharma India dropped 2.5 per cent to ₹9,165 per share during intraday deals on Friday and continued to trade lower. At around 2:20 PM, they were trading at approximately ₹9,165 per share, down 2.10 per cent from their previous close of ₹9,394 on the NSE. A combined nearly 0.17 lakh equity shares of AstraZeneca Pharma, estimated to be worth around ₹16 crore, changed hands on the BSE and NSE.

Here's why AstraZeneca Pharma’s share price declined today

The decline in the company’s share price came as the company's shares traded ex-date following its announcement of dividend rewards of ₹32 per share for the financial year 2024–25 (FY25). Notably, the ex-dividend date marks the day a stock begins trading without the value of its declared dividend. To be eligible for the dividend, investors must own the stock before the ex-dividend date.
 

AstraZeneca Pharma dividend record date

The pharma company fixed the record date as today, July 18, to ascertain shareholders' eligibility for participation in the dividend announcement. 

AstraZeneca Pharma dividend history

The company has a strong history of awarding dividends. According to NSE data, it paid ₹8 per share in 2022, ₹16 per share in 2023, and ₹24 per share in 2024 to its shareholders.

Also Read

dividend stocks

Dividend stocks: HCL Tech, 46 others go ex-date July 18; do you own any?

capsules, pharma sector, pharma, medicine, drugs

AstraZeneca Pharma pops 4% on CDSCO nod to import Durvalumab solution

AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca considers moving its stock market listing to US: Report

AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca sets up ₹166 cr Global Hub to boost AI driven healthcare

market, stock trading, trading

AstraZeneca Pharma shares surge 12% after Q4 results; profit jumps 48%

AstraZeneca Pharma dividend yield

At the current market price, AstraZeneca Pharma has a dividend yield of 0.35 per cent.

About AstraZeneca Pharma

AstraZeneca Pharma, a subsidiary of AstraZeneca Plc (UK), is engaged in the manufacture, distribution, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, and coordinates clinical trial services with its overseas group company. The company operates across major therapeutic areas including oncology, alimentary & metabolism, cardiovascular, renal diabetes, respiratory, infections, neuroscience, and inflammation. As of July 18, the pharma major boasts a market capitalisation of ₹22,912.50 crore on the NSE. 
 

AstraZeneca Pharma share price history

AstraZeneca Pharma's share price has appreciated 42 per cent year-to-date, compared to a 5 per cent gain in the benchmark Nifty50 during the same period. The shares scaled a 52-week high of ₹10,691 on June 13, 2025, and hit a 52-week low of ₹6,220 on November 21, 2024, on the NSE.

More From This Section

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE, Wolf

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex down 400 pts; Nifty tests 25k; Banks, Cons Dur drag; SMIDs fall; VIX up 2%

rare earth magnets

GMDC soars 11% in weak market on huge volumes; stock nears 52-week high

The average daily trading volume (ADTV) for the futures and options segment climbed to a new record high of Rs 537 trillion in September, rising 7.2 per cent on a month-on-month basis. The ADTV for the cash segment, however, fell nearly 4 per cent to

Atul shares slide 4% as Q1 margin contracts; check details here

Dividend stocks

Dividend fever hits 92 stocks! Hero MotoCorp, others go ex-date next week

steel

JTL Industries share extends losses, drops 11% in three days; here's why

Topics : AstraZeneca Buzzing stocks Share price dividend income Markets

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 18 2025 | 2:38 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayQ1 Results TodayRIL Q1 results PreviewGold-Silver Rate TodayAnthem Bioscience IPO AllotmentUS Green Card DelaysSensex Fall TodayUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon