Jubilant FoodWorks shares slip 3% even as Q1 revenue remains steady

Shares of Jubilant FoodWorks declined on Monday, as a slower performance in select international markets offset a strong year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth in revenue for the June quarter.

Domino’s chain operator's stock fell as much as 3.03 per cent during the day to ₹688.5 per share, the steepest intraday fall since May 8 this year. The stock trimmed some losses to trade 2.5 per cent lower at ₹691.7 apiece, compared to a 0.04 per cent decline in Nifty 50 as of 11:03 AM.

Shares of the company currently trade at 2.6 times the average 30-day trading volume, according to Bloomberg. The counter has fallen 4.2 per cent this year, compared to a 7.7 per cent advance in the benchmark Nifty 50. Jubilant FoodWorks has a total market capitalisation of ₹45,730.57 crore.

Jubilant FoodWorks Q1 business update The company’s consolidated revenue from operations rose 17.0 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹2,261.4 crore, according to an exchange filing. On a standalone basis, revenue stood at ₹1,701.6 crore, up 18.2 per cent over the previous year. Domino’s India delivered a healthy like-for-like (LFL) sales growth of 11.6 per cent. However, Domino’s Turkey reported a decline of 2.2 per cent in LFL growth, post-IAS-29 adjustments. ALSO READ: June auto sales up 5%, PVs rise 2.5% despite rains and tight liquidity The total store network of the Jubilant FoodWorks Group reached 3,389 at the end of the quarter, with a net addition of 73 stores, the statement said. In India, Domino’s added 61 new stores, taking the total count to 2,240. The Turkey business opened seven stores and closed one, ending with 752 stores.