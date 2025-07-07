Home / Markets / News / Silky Overseas lists at 6% premium on NSE SME, misses GMP estimates

Silky Overseas lists at 6% premium on NSE SME, misses GMP estimates

After the listing, shares of Silky Overseas were trading at ₹163.1, down 4.6 per cent from the opening price

share market stock market trading
Silky Overseas IPO opened for public subscription on Monday, June 30
SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 07 2025 | 10:09 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Silky Overseas IPO listing today: Shares of home textile manufacturer Silky Overseas made a decent market debut on Monday, July 7, 2025, listing at ₹171 on the NSE SME platform, a premium of 6.2 per cent from its issue price of ₹161 per share. After the listing, shares of Silky Overseas were trading at ₹163.1, down 4.6 per cent from the opening price.
 
Silky Overseas' debut was below the grey market expectations. Ahead of listing, the unlisted shares of Silky Overseas were trading at ₹182, reflecting a premium of ₹21 or 13 per cent against the issue price.

Silky Overseas IPO subscription

The company offered shares in the price band of ₹153 to ₹161 with a lot size of 800 shares. It received bids for 189.82 million shares against the 1.11 million shares offered, resulting in an oversubscription of 169.93 times by the end of the subscription period, as per NSE data.   Check Crizac IPO allotment status

Silky Overseas IPO details

Silky Overseas IPO comprises a fresh issue of 1.9 million equity shares to raise ₹30.68 crore. There is no offer for sale (OFS) component. 
 
Silky Overseas IPO was available for subscription from Monday, June 30, 2025, till Wednesday, July 2, 2025. The basis of allotment of shares was finalised on Thursday, July 3, 2025.
 
Skyline Financial Services was the registrar of the issue. Gretex Corporate Services was the book-running lead manager of the Silky Overseas IPO.
 
According to the red herring prospectus (RHP), the plans to utilise the net fresh issue proceeds for setting up an additional storage facility, repayment of certain debt facilities, and meeting working capital requirements. The remaining funds will be used for general corporate purposes. 

About Silky Overseas

Incorporated in May 2016, Silky Overseas is a home textile manufacturer based in Gohana, Haryana. It specialises in bedding essentials such as mink blankets, bed sheets, and comforters marketed under the brand Rian Decor. Its operations span the entire production lifecycle, including knitting, dyeing, processing, printing and packaging, offering an end-to-end integrated manufacturing setup. In addition to domestic markets, Silky Overseas exports to regions like West Asia. 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty dip in volatile session; IT, defence stocks fall; FMCG rise

GCPL shares soar 6% on strong Q1 growth update; best session in 4 months

8 stocks to turn ex-dividend, 1 stock to go ex-bonus: Do you own them?

Crizac IPO subscribed 60x; check allotment status, GMP, listing date

Rupee slips on Trump's additional 10% Brics tariff; opens lower at 85.57/$

Topics :IPO listing timeIPOsMarketsSME IPOsNSE SME platformNSE EmergeIPO market

First Published: Jul 07 2025 | 10:09 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story