Silky Overseas lists at 6% premium on NSE SME, misses GMP estimates

Silky Overseas IPO listing today: Shares of home textile manufacturer Silky Overseas made a decent market debut on Monday, July 7, 2025, listing at ₹171 on the NSE SME platform, a premium of 6.2 per cent from its issue price of ₹161 per share. After the listing, shares of Silky Overseas were trading at ₹163.1, down 4.6 per cent from the opening price.

Silky Overseas' debut was below the grey market expectations. Ahead of listing, the unlisted shares of Silky Overseas were trading at ₹182, reflecting a premium of ₹21 or 13 per cent against the issue price.

Silky Overseas IPO subscription

Check Crizac IPO allotment status The company offered shares in the price band of ₹153 to ₹161 with a lot size of 800 shares. It received bids for 189.82 million shares against the 1.11 million shares offered, resulting in an oversubscription of 169.93 times by the end of the subscription period, as per NSE data.

Silky Overseas IPO details Silky Overseas IPO comprises a fresh issue of 1.9 million equity shares to raise ₹30.68 crore. There is no offer for sale (OFS) component. Silky Overseas IPO was available for subscription from Monday, June 30, 2025, till Wednesday, July 2, 2025. The basis of allotment of shares was finalised on Thursday, July 3, 2025. Skyline Financial Services was the registrar of the issue. Gretex Corporate Services was the book-running lead manager of the Silky Overseas IPO. According to the red herring prospectus (RHP), the plans to utilise the net fresh issue proceeds for setting up an additional storage facility, repayment of certain debt facilities, and meeting working capital requirements. The remaining funds will be used for general corporate purposes.