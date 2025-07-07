Shipping Corporation shares rise 5% in trade; here's what's boosting rally

Shipping Corporation of India (SCI) shares climbed 4.5 per cent in trade, logging an intraday high at ₹231.45 per share. At 9:45 AM, Shipping Corporation shares were trading 4.29 per cent higher at ₹230.85 per share on the BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was flat at 83,435.09.

The company's market capitalisation stood at ₹10,752.97 crore. Its 52-week high was at ₹384.8 per share and 52-week low was at ₹138.25 per share.

Why were SCI shares buzzing in trade?

The northward movement in the stock came after the company executed a Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) for the acquisition of two second-hand Very Large Gas Carriers (VLGCs). SCI informed investors about the development after market hours on Friday.

"SCI has executed a Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) on July 4, 2025, for the acquisition of two second-hand Very Large Gas Carriers (VLGCs) having a cargo carrying capacity of approximately 82,000 CBM," the filing read. Track Stock Market LIVE Updates These two VLGCs are expected to be inducted into the SCI’s fleet during the current quarter of FY 2025–26, exchange filing added. SCI Q4FY25 result details In the quarter ended March 31, 2025, the company reported consolidated net profit at ₹185.14 crore, as compared to ₹307.28 crore a year ago. Its revenue for the quarter under review stood at ₹1,325.2 crore, as compared to ₹1,412.5 crore a year ago.