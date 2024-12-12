Final Hours! Toss The Coin IPO closes today: GMP up 109%; Details here

Toss The Coin IPO GMP today: The unlisted shares of Toss The Coin, whose initial public offering (IPO) is set to close for subscription today, commanded a strong premium on Thursday, December 12, 2024. Sources tracking unofficial market activities revealed that Nisus Finance shares were trading at Rs 381 apiece, reflecting a grey market premium (GMP) of Rs 199 or 109 per cent against the upper end of the IPO price band of Rs 182.

Toss The Coin IPO has so far received a strong response from investors, being subscribed around 520 times as of 1:25 PM on Thursday, December 12, according to BSE data. Rs 9.17-crore SME offering is available at a price band of Rs 172-182 per share, with a lot size of 600 shares.

As the subscription window closes today, the basis of allotment is likely to be finalised on Friday, December 13, 2024. Successful allottees will receive the company’s shares in their demat accounts on Monday, December 16, 2024.

Toss The Coin shares are expected to list on the BSE SME platform on Tuesday, December 17, 2024.

Link Intime India is the registrar for the Toss The Coin IPO, while Beeline Capital Advisors is the sole book-running lead manager of the public issue.

According to the Red Herring Prospectus filed by the company, Toss The Coin will utilise the net proceeds from the IPO for funding capital expenditure for the development of microservices applications and opening new offices. The company further intends to use the proceeds for funding working capital requirements and general corporate purposes.

Founded in 2020, Toss The Coin is a marketing consulting firm specialising in tailored solutions for B2B technology companies. The company's expertise spans a range of services, including marketing strategy development, branding, content creation, and design. By partnering with technology organisations of all sizes, Toss The Coin helps develop effective go-to-market strategies and provides expert consulting services to drive business growth.