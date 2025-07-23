Kajaria Ceramics shares slip 3% post Q1 earnings: Check details here

The selloff on the counter came after the company released its earnings for the first quarter of financial year 2025-2026 (Q1FY26).

Kajaria Ceramics Q1FY26 earnings

The ceramics manufacturer reported a healthy rise of 21 per cent in profit after tax (PAT) to ₹108.98 crore during the quarter under review, as against ₹89.82 crore reported in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year. However, the company's consolidated revenue figure stood at ₹1,104.33 crore in Q1FY26, marking a decline of 1 per cent from ₹1,113.69 crore recorded in the first quarter of FY25.

As per the management, the drop in revenue figure was mainly owing to low growth in tile volume and decline in ply sales due to the closure of this division.