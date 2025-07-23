Aaron Industries jumps 7% as board approves bonus, record date for dividend

National Stock Exchange (NSE) listed Aaron Industries shares jumped 6.9 per cent, logging an intraday high at ₹424.95 per share. The stock gained after the company announced bonus shares in the proportion of 1:1 and fixed record date for final dividend.
At 1:49 PM, Aaron Industries share price was trading 3.98 per cent higher at ₹413.05 per share on BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex rose 0.5 per cent to 82,598.03.
The market capitalisation of the company stood at ₹433.28 crore. The 52-week high of the company stood at ₹430 per share, and the 52-week low was at ₹251.05. CATCH STOCK MARKET UPDATES TODAY LIVE
Aaron Industries' bonus issue and other details
The industrial products company's board has considered and recommended the issue of bonus shares in the proportion of 1:1 which means one bonus share of ₹10 each will be received for every existing share.
"This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at their Meeting held on Wednesday, July 23, 2025, has considered and recommended the issue of Bonus Shares in the proportion of 1:1, i.e. 1 (One) new fully paid-up Bonus Equity Shares of ₹10/- (Rupees Ten only) each for every 1 (One) existing fully paid-up Equity Shares of ₹10/- (Rupees Ten only) each held by the eligible Members as on the Record Date, subject to the approval of Shareholders at the ensuing 12th Annual General Meeting of the Company scheduled to be held on Tuesday, August 19, 2025," the filing read.
The bonus issue will only be eligible for shareholders who hold the share as on the record date. ALSo READ | IRFC shares rally 5% on posting strongest-ever quarterly performance in Q1
Record date for dividend
The board also approved the record date for the final dividend as Friday, August 8, 2025. In May 2025, Aaron's board had approved and recommended a final dividend at the rate of 12 per cent i.e. ₹1.2 per share of the face value of ₹10/- each. The dividend will be received if approved by the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the company.
The 12th Annual General Meeting will be called and convened on Tuesday, August 19, 2025.
The board also approved increasing the authorised share capital of the company from ₹11 crore, divided into 1,10,00,000 shares of ₹10 each to ₹21 crore, divided into 2,10,00,000 shares of ₹10.