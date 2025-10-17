Brokerages have offered mixed views on Kajaria Ceramics Ltd shares after the tile maker announced its financial results for the second quarter of FY2025–26 (Q2FY26). While Emkay remains upbeat on Kajaria Ceramics, reiterating its Buy call and raising the target price by 7 per cent to ₹1,550, Nuvama Institutional Equities has taken a more measured view, maintaining a Hold rating with a target price of ₹1,318 per share, valuing the stock at 33 times its projected Q2FY28 earnings per share (EPS).

Kajaria Ceramics Q2FY26 results

Kajaria Ceramics reported a 58 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) rise in net profit to ₹133 crore in Q2FY26, compared with ₹84 crore in the same quarter last year. Revenue for the quarter rose 2 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹1,186 crore from ₹1,162 crore in Q2FY25.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) increased 31 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹214 crore from ₹163 crore, while Ebitda margin improved to 18 per cent from 14 per cent in the year-ago quarter. Emkay on Kajaria Ceramics Analysts at Emkay Global said the company's balance sheet remains strong, with a net cash position of ₹590 crore as against ₹520 crore in Q1FY26, and a net debt-to-equity ratio of -0.2x as of September 2025. "Kajaria remains the market leader in the tiles industry, with strong brand recall. Volume growth is expected to pick up in the coming quarters with a revamp in strategy, better penetration in tier-2/3 towns, an increase in B2B demand, and a likely gradual revival of B2C demand from H2FY26," Emkay analysts wrote in a note.

The brokerage said it has factored in higher profitability and rolled forward its estimates to September 2027. "Our target price is raised to ₹1,550 (earlier ₹1,450) at 42x PER (unchanged); we maintain Buy on the stock," the note added. Nuvama on Kajaria Ceramics In contrast, Nuvama Institutional Equities described Kajaria's second-quarter performance as "mixed", citing sluggish volume growth and limited signs of a demand revival. Tile volumes grew just 0.6 per cent (versus an estimate of 3.5 per cent), though the Ebitda margin at 18 per cent was broadly in line with expectations. Margin improvement, the brokerage noted, was driven by ₹30–35 crore in cost savings from re-engineered packaging, pricing revisions for outsourced tile production, and a headcount reduction of about 250 employees.