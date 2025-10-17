Bajaj FinanceCurrent Price: ₹1,065 Likely Target: ₹1,330 Upside Potential: 24.9% Support: ₹990; ₹900 Resistance: ₹1,170; ₹1,235; ₹1,285 Bajaj Finance stock has been trading along the higher-end of the Bollinger Bands on the monthly scale since the start of the calendar year 2025. In recent months, the stock has formed a higher base around ₹900, with near support visible at ₹990 levels. On the upside, the stock can potentially surge to ₹1,330 levels. Intermediate resistance for the stock can be anticipated around ₹1,170, ₹1,235 and ₹1,285 levels.
Adani PowerCurrent Price: ₹157 Likely Target: ₹215 Upside Potential: 37% Support: ₹143; ₹129 Resistance: ₹180; ₹194; ₹205 Adani Power share has logged strong gains in the last two months, and the stock is now pushing towards the higher-end of the Bollinger Bands on the monthly chart. On the upside, the stock can potentially rally to ₹215 levels, with interim resistance likely around ₹180, ₹194 and ₹205 levels. On the downside, the stock is expected to find support around ₹143 and ₹129 levels.
ALSO READ | Yes Bank, HCC among 5 stocks under ₹50 worth your portfolio this Diwali
SwiggyCurrent Price: ₹448 Likely Target: ₹560 Upside Potential: 25% Support: ₹410 Resistance: ₹475; ₹515 Swiggy shares are seen making higher-highs and higher-lows on the weekly scale. The stock is likely to trade with a favourable bias as long as it holds above the 20-Week Moving Average (20-WMA), which stands at ₹410. On the upside, the stock can potentially target ₹560 levels, with interim resistance likely around ₹475 and ₹515 levels.
M&M FinanceCurrent Price: ₹293 Likely Target: ₹355 Upside Potential: 21.2% Support: ₹268; ₹252 Resistance: ₹307; ₹330; ₹343 M&M Finance stock is likely to trade with a favourable bias in the year ahead, as key momentum oscillators on the monthly chart are showing a positive divergence. The 20-Month Moving Average (20-MMA) at ₹268 is likely to act as a key support, followed by ₹252. The stock may gain upside momentum on sustained trade above ₹307 levels. On the upside, the stock can potentially surge to ₹355, with some resistance likely around ₹330 and ₹343 levels.
ALSO READ | Samvat 2082: Axis Securities, Geojit, PL Capital reveal top Muhurat picks
SAILCurrent Price: ₹131 Likely Target: ₹165 Upside Potential: 26% Support: ₹127; ₹117 Resistance: ₹143; ₹155 SAIL stock is expected to trade with a positive bias as long as the stock quotes above ₹117, with near support visible at ₹127. On the upside, the stock can potentially soar to ₹170 levels. Intermediate resistance for the stock can be anticipated around ₹143 and ₹155 levels.
Blue StarCurrent Price: ₹1,958 Likely Target: ₹2,400 Upside Potential: 22.6% Support: ₹1,750; ₹1,600 Resistance: ₹2,100; ₹2,200 Blue Star Company stock can potentially rally to ₹2,400 levels, suggests the monthly chart. On its way up, the stock is likely to counter resistance around ₹2,100 and ₹2,200 levels. Major support for the stock stands at ₹1,750 and ₹1,600 levels.
PGELCurrent Price: ₹569 Likely Target: ₹820 Upside Potential: 44% Support: ₹500; ₹471 Resistance: ₹612; ₹700; ₹760 PG Electroplast share price has cracked nearly 56 per cent from its record high of ₹1,054 in the last 10 months. Prior to which, the stock had zoomed as much as 539 per cent in the preceding 10 months. The stock has bounced back after testing the key monthly trend line support at ₹471. Break and sustained trade above ₹612 levels, can trigger a pullback rally towards ₹850 levels, with some resistance likely around ₹700 and ₹760 levels. Near support for the stock can be anticipated around ₹500-mark.
Chennai PetroCurrent Price: ₹735 Likely Target: ₹1,000 Upside Potential: 36% Support: ₹698; ₹642 Resistance: ₹850; ₹915; ₹960 Chennai Petro is likely to trade with a positive bias as long as the stock quotes above ₹698, below which support for the stock exists at ₹642. On the upside, the stock can potentially soar to ₹1,000-mark, with interim resistance likely around ₹850, ₹915 and ₹960 levels.
ALSO READ | IPO Market in Samvat 2081: Record fund raise, but mixed gains for investors
MRPLCurrent Price: ₹143 Likely Target: ₹205 Upside Potential: 43.3% Support: ₹132; ₹122; ₹112 Resistance: ₹161; ₹186 MRPL has been in consolidation mode post the sharp 65 per cent fall from its record high of ₹289 registered in February 2024. The stock seems to be finding consistent support around the 50-MMA, which now stands at ₹112 levels; near support for the stock exists at ₹132 and ₹122 levels. On the upside, break and sustained trade above ₹161, can trigger a pullback rally towards ₹210 levels. Interim resistance can be expected around ₹186.
Sarda EnergyCurrent Price: ₹544 Likely Target: ₹700 Upside Potential: 28.7% Support: ₹496; ₹465 Resistance: ₹610; ₹645; ₹672 Sarda Energy has been making higher-highs and higher-lows on the monthly scale for the last four Samvat years. The trend is likely to remain upbeat as long as the stock trades above ₹496, below which support for the stock is seen at ₹465 levels. On the upside, the stock can soar to ₹700, with intermediate resistance likely around ₹610, ₹645 and ₹672 levels.
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app