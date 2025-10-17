Home / Markets / News / Samvat 2082 top stock picks; Bajaj Fin, Swiggy, 8 others can gain up to 44%

Samvat 2082 top stock picks; Bajaj Fin, Swiggy, 8 others can gain up to 44%

Stocks to buy for Diwali 2025: Bajaj Finance, Adani Power, Swiggy, SAIL, MRPL among 10 stocks that can rally up to 44% as per charts in Samvat 2082; here's a detailed outlook.

Top 10 stocks to buy for Samvat 2082
Rex Cano Mumbai
Last Updated : Oct 17 2025 | 8:29 AM IST
Stocks to buy for Samvat 2082: Equity market will soon draw curtains to the Hindu calendar year Samvat 2081 in the next few trading sessions. Despite the sharp volatility, wherein the NSE benchmark Nifty 50 index had plunged to a low of 21,744, the Nifty thereafter recovered and seems set to end Samvat 2081 with marginal gains.  As of October 16, Thursday, the Nifty has gained 5.7 per cent thus far in Samvat 2081, while the broader Nifty 500 index has advanced 3.9 per cent.  Amid this, 1 in every 25 Nifty 500 stocks managed to rally more than 50 per cent in the last one year. Force Motors was the top gainer, up 111 per cent followed by the likes of - L&T Finance, Manappuram Finance, Laurus Labs, RBL Bank, Fortis Healthcare, Muthoot Finance, Paytm, BSE, GE Vernova T&D, GMDC, Garden Reach Shipbuilders, Godfrey Phillips and JK Cement.  ALSO READ: BSE, GE Vernova surged over 60% in each of last 3 Samvat years  Going ahead, in Samvat 2082 - these 10 stocks, including the likes of Bajaj Finance, M&M Finance, Swiggy, Blue Sta can potentially gain up to 44 per cent, suggest technical charts. 

Bajaj Finance

Current Price: ₹1,065  Likely Target: ₹1,330  Upside Potential: 24.9%  Support: ₹990; ₹900  Resistance: ₹1,170; ₹1,235; ₹1,285  Bajaj Finance stock has been trading along the higher-end of the Bollinger Bands on the monthly scale since the start of the calendar year 2025. In recent months, the stock has formed a higher base around ₹900, with near support visible at ₹990 levels. On the upside, the stock can potentially surge to ₹1,330 levels. Intermediate resistance for the stock can be anticipated around ₹1,170, ₹1,235 and ₹1,285 levels. 
 
 

Adani Power

Current Price: ₹157  Likely Target: ₹215  Upside Potential: 37%  Support: ₹143; ₹129  Resistance: ₹180; ₹194; ₹205  Adani Power share has logged strong gains in the last two months, and the stock is now pushing towards the higher-end of the Bollinger Bands on the monthly chart. On the upside, the stock can potentially rally to ₹215 levels, with interim resistance likely around ₹180, ₹194 and ₹205 levels. On the downside, the stock is expected to find support around ₹143 and ₹129 levels. 
 
 

  Swiggy

Current Price: ₹448  Likely Target: ₹560  Upside Potential: 25%  Support: ₹410  Resistance: ₹475; ₹515  Swiggy shares are seen making higher-highs and higher-lows on the weekly scale. The stock is likely to trade with a favourable bias as long as it holds above the 20-Week Moving Average (20-WMA), which stands at ₹410. On the upside, the stock can potentially target ₹560 levels, with interim resistance likely around ₹475 and ₹515 levels.   
 
 

M&M Finance

Current Price: ₹293  Likely Target: ₹355  Upside Potential: 21.2%  Support: ₹268; ₹252  Resistance: ₹307; ₹330; ₹343  M&M Finance stock is likely to trade with a favourable bias in the year ahead, as key momentum oscillators on the monthly chart are showing a positive divergence. The 20-Month Moving Average (20-MMA) at ₹268 is likely to act as a key support, followed by ₹252. The stock may gain upside momentum on sustained trade above ₹307 levels. On the upside, the stock can potentially surge to ₹355, with some resistance likely around ₹330 and ₹343 levels.   
 
 

  SAIL

Current Price: ₹131  Likely Target: ₹165  Upside Potential: 26%  Support: ₹127; ₹117  Resistance: ₹143; ₹155  SAIL stock is expected to trade with a positive bias as long as the stock quotes above ₹117, with near support visible at ₹127. On the upside, the stock can potentially soar to ₹170 levels. Intermediate resistance for the stock can be anticipated around ₹143 and ₹155 levels. 
 
 

Blue Star

Current Price: ₹1,958  Likely Target: ₹2,400  Upside Potential: 22.6%  Support: ₹1,750; ₹1,600  Resistance: ₹2,100; ₹2,200  Blue Star Company stock can potentially rally to ₹2,400 levels, suggests the monthly chart. On its way up, the stock is likely to counter resistance around ₹2,100 and ₹2,200 levels. Major support for the stock stands at ₹1,750 and ₹1,600 levels. 
 
PGEL

Current Price: ₹569  Likely Target: ₹820  Upside Potential: 44%  Support: ₹500; ₹471  Resistance: ₹612; ₹700; ₹760  PG Electroplast share price has cracked nearly 56 per cent from its record high of ₹1,054 in the last 10 months. Prior to which, the stock had zoomed as much as 539 per cent in the preceding 10 months. The stock has bounced back after testing the key monthly trend line support at ₹471. Break and sustained trade above ₹612 levels, can trigger a pullback rally towards ₹850 levels, with some resistance likely around ₹700 and ₹760 levels. Near support for the stock can be anticipated around ₹500-mark.   
 

Chennai Petro

Current Price: ₹735  Likely Target: ₹1,000  Upside Potential: 36%  Support: ₹698; ₹642  Resistance: ₹850; ₹915; ₹960  Chennai Petro is likely to trade with a positive bias as long as the stock quotes above ₹698, below which support for the stock exists at ₹642. On the upside, the stock can potentially soar to ₹1,000-mark, with interim resistance likely around ₹850, ₹915 and ₹960 levels. 
 
 

  MRPL

Current Price: ₹143  Likely Target: ₹205  Upside Potential: 43.3%  Support: ₹132; ₹122; ₹112  Resistance: ₹161; ₹186  MRPL has been in consolidation mode post the sharp 65 per cent fall from its record high of   ₹289 registered in February 2024. The stock seems to be finding consistent support around the 50-MMA, which now stands at ₹112 levels; near support for the stock exists at ₹132 and ₹122 levels. On the upside, break and sustained trade above ₹161, can trigger a pullback rally towards ₹210 levels. Interim resistance can be expected around ₹186.   
 
 

Sarda Energy

Current Price: ₹544  Likely Target: ₹700  Upside Potential: 28.7%  Support: ₹496; ₹465  Resistance: ₹610; ₹645; ₹672  Sarda Energy has been making higher-highs and higher-lows on the monthly scale for the last four Samvat years. The trend is likely to remain upbeat as long as the stock trades above ₹496, below which support for the stock is seen at ₹465 levels. On the upside, the stock can soar to ₹700, with intermediate resistance likely around ₹610, ₹645 and ₹672 levels.   
 
 

First Published: Oct 17 2025 | 7:43 AM IST

