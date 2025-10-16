Kajaria Ceramics consolidated net profit rises 57.78% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 0.57% to Rs 1186.01 croreNet profit of Kajaria Ceramics rose 57.78% to Rs 132.96 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 84.27 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 0.57% to Rs 1186.01 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1179.27 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales1186.011179.27 1 OPM %18.0013.23 -PBDT223.63161.12 39 PBT181.74120.54 51 NP132.9684.27 58
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content