Last day! Globe Civil Projects IPO ends today; 15x subscription, GMP at 21%

Last day! Globe Civil Projects IPO ends today; 15x subscription, GMP at 21%

Globe Civil Projects IPO Day 3 update: Check latest subscription status, grey market premium (GMP), price band, lot size, allotment date, listing date, and other key details here

Globe Civil Projects ipo subscription status

The unlisted shares of Globe Civil Projects were commanding a decent premium in the grey markets on the final day of its subscription.

SI Reporter New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Jun 26 2025 | 9:15 AM IST

Globe Civil Projects IPO subscription status: The three-day subscription window to bid for the initial public offering of Globe Civil Projects is set to close today, June 26, 2025. The ₹119 crore offering of Globe Civil Projects, which opened for subscription on Tuesday, June 24, has received a strong response from investors so far.
 
According to the data available on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), Globe Civil Projects IPO has received bids for 17,90,07,336 shares against 1,17,32,392 on offer by the end of the second day of subscription, June 25. This translates to an oversubscription of 15.26 times.
 
Among the individual categories, Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs) have placed the highest bids for Globe Civil Projects IPO by oversubscribing the category reserved for them by 21.31 times. This is followed by the retail investors, who bid for 16.72 times, and Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) at 8.15 times.
 

Globe Civil Projects IPO details

The public offering of Globe Civil Projects comprises an entirely fresh issue of 16.8 million equity shares without any offer for sale (OFS) component.
 
Globe Civil Projects IPO is available at a price band of ₹67–71 per share, and a lot size of 211 shares. Thus, investors can bid for a minimum of 211 shares and in multiples thereof.

A retail investor would require a minimum of ₹14,981 to bid for one lot or 211 shares of Globe Civil Projects IPO (taking the upper price band into consideration). Retail investors can bid for a maximum of 13 lots or 2,743 shares with an investment amount of ₹1,94,753.  ALSO READ: Indogulf Cropsciences IPO opens today: GMP at 10%, should you subscribe?

Globe Civil Projects IPO grey market premium (GMP) today

The unlisted shares of Globe Civil Projects were commanding a decent premium in the grey markets on the final day of its subscription. Sources tracking unofficial market activities revealed that the company’s shares were trading at ₹86 per share, reflecting a grey market premium (GMP) of ₹15 or 21.13 per cent over the upper end of the issue price.
 
Globe Civil Projects IPO review
Globe Civil Projects has received mixed reviews from brokerages including SBI Securities and Bajaj Broking. Among them, Bajaj Broking has recommended investors to subscribe to the Globe Civil Projects IPO, while SBI Securities has assigned a Neutral rating on the public issue. READ MORE

Globe Civil Projects IPO allotment date, listing date

As the public offering closes for subscription today, the basis of allotment of Globe Civil Projects IPO shares is expected to be finalised on Friday, June 27. The company’s shares will be credited into demat accounts tentatively on Monday, June 30.
 
Shares of Globe Civil Projects are slated to make their D-Street debut by listing on the BSE and NSE tentatively on Tuesday, July 1.

Globe Civil Projects IPO registrar, lead managers

For the Globe Civil Projects IPO, KFin Technologies acts as the registrar, while MEFCOM Capital Markets acts as the sole book-running lead manager.

Globe Civil Projects IPO objective

Globe Civil Projects proposes to use the proceeds of the public offering for funding working capital requirements of the company as well as for capital expenditure towards purchase of construction equipment/machineries. The company will use the remaining proceeds for general corporate purposes.

About Globe Civil Projects

Globe Civil Projects is an integrated engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) company headquartered in New Delhi. It has undertaken projects in eleven (11) states of India, namely, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Delhi, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Gujarat, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, and Himachal Pradesh.
 
The company is engaged in the execution and construction of infrastructure projects comprising transport and logistics projects, social and commercial projects, and non-infrastructure projects including commercial offices and housing.
 

First Published: Jun 26 2025 | 9:14 AM IST

