Kalpataru IPO subscribed 2.3x: Check allotment status, GMP, listing date

Kalpataru IPO allotment today: The basis of allotment of shares for Mumbai-based real estate developer Kalpataru’s initial public offering (IPO) is expected to be finalised today, Friday, June 27, 2025. The IPO, which closed for subscription on Thursday, June 26, received a lukewarm response from investors, with the offer being oversubscribed by just 2.26 times, as per NSE data.
The demand was led by qualified institutional buyers who subscribed to the reserved portion by 3.12 times, followed by non-institutional investors (NIIs) at 1.31 times and retail investors at 1.29 times. However, the employees' portion was booked only 70 per cent.
Here's how to check the Kalpataru IPO allotment status online:
After the share allotment for the Kalpataru IPO is finalised, investors will be able to check their allotment status through the official websites of the stock exchanges, BSE and NSE, or via MUFG Intime India, the designated registrar for the issue. Additionally, investors can check the allotment status online using the direct links provided below:
Check Kalpataru IPO allotment status on the NSE website
The mainline offering, valued at around ₹1,590 crore, comprises an entirely fresh issue of 38.4 million equity shares. The Kalpataru IPO does not include any offer-for-sale (OFS) component.
Kalpataru IPO was open for subscription from Tuesday, June 24, to Thursday, June 26. The public issue was priced in the range of ₹387-414 per share, with a lot size of 36 shares.
ICICI Securities, JM Financial, and Nomura Financial Advisory and Securities (India) are the book-running lead managers for the IPO. Kalpataru plans to utilise the net issue proceeds for repayment or pre-payment, in full or in part, of certain borrowings availed by itself and its subsidiaries. ALSO READ | IPOs in H1 2025 were priced to perfection; be selective now, say analysts
Kalpataru IPO grey market premium (GMP)
Shares of Kalpataru were trading almost flat in the grey markets on Friday. The company’s unlisted shares were trading at around ₹417 per share, reflecting a grey market premium (GMP) of ₹3 or 0.72 per cent over the upper-end price.
About Kalpataru
Kalpataru is an integrated real estate development company involved in all key activities associated with real estate development, including the identification and acquisition of land (or development rights thereto), planning, designing, execution, sales, and marketing of projects. It is a prominent real estate developer in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) in Maharashtra. It is the fifth-largest developer in the MCGM (Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai) area in Maharashtra and the seventh-largest developer in Thane, Maharashtra, in terms of units supplied from January 1, 2019, to December 31, 2024.
