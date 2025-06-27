Kalpataru IPO subscribed 2.3x: Check allotment status, GMP, listing date

The demand was led by qualified institutional buyers who subscribed to the reserved portion by 3.12 times, followed by non-institutional investors (NIIs) at 1.31 times and retail investors at 1.29 times. However, the employees' portion was booked only 70 per cent.

Here's how to check the Kalpataru IPO allotment status online:

After the share allotment for the Kalpataru IPO is finalised, investors will be able to check their allotment status through the official websites of the stock exchanges, BSE and NSE, or via MUFG Intime India, the designated registrar for the issue. Additionally, investors can check the allotment status online using the direct links provided below:

Check Kalpataru IPO allotment status on the NSE website

Check Kalpataru IPO allotment status on MUFG Intime India

Kalpataru IPO details

The mainline offering, valued at around ₹1,590 crore, comprises an entirely fresh issue of 38.4 million equity shares. The Kalpataru IPO does not include any offer-for-sale (OFS) component.