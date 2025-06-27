Friday, June 27, 2025 | 08:06 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Globe Civil Projects IPO allotment today; check status, GMP, listing date

Globe Civil Projects IPO allotment today; check status, GMP, listing date

Once the Globe Civil Projects IPO allotment is finalised, investors can check their status on the official websites of BSE, NSE, or Kfin Technologies, the registrar for the issue

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 27 2025 | 8:03 AM IST

Globe Civil Projects IPO allotment status: The basis of allotment for the Globe Civil Projects IPO shares is likely to be finalised today, Friday, June 27, 2025. The public offering closed for subscription on Thursday, June 26, receiving an overwhelming response from the investors and getting oversubscribed by 86 times.

Here’s how to check Globe Civil Projects IPO online

Once the Globe Civil Projects IPO allotment is finalised, investors can check their status on the official websites of BSE, NSE, or Kfin Technologies, the registrar for the issue. Alternatively, investors can use these direct links to check the Globe Civil Projects IPO allotment status directly:
 
 
Check Globe Civil Projects IPO allotment status on BSE: https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx
 
Check Globe Civil Projects IPO allotment status on Kfin Technologies:

Check Globe Civil Projects IPO allotment status on NSE: https://www.nseindia.com/products/dynaContent/equities/ipos/ipo_login.jsp

Globe Civil Projects IPO final subscription status

The ₹119 crore public offering of Globe Civil Projects, offered at a price band of ₹67–71 with a lot size of 211 shares, received bids for 1,00,94,60,714 shares against the 1,17,32,392 shares offered. This led to an oversubscription of 86.04 times by the end of the subscription period, according to data available on the BSE.
 
Globe Civil Projects IPO witnessed the highest participation from the non-institutional investors (NIIs), who subscribed to 143.15 times the portion reserved for them. This was followed by the qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), who oversubscribed their category by 99.76 times, and retail investors at 53.72 times.

Globe Civil Projects IPO grey market premium (GMP) today

The unlisted shares of Globe Civil Projects continue to command a strong premium in the grey market on Friday. Sources tracking unofficial market activities revealed that Globe Civil Projects shares were seen trading at around ₹90 per share, reflecting a grey market premium (GMP) of ₹19 or 26.76 per cent over the upper end of the issue price.

Globe Civil Projects IPO listing forecast

Shares of Globe Civil Projects are scheduled to list on the BSE and NSE on Tuesday, July 2, 2025. Should the current grey market trends sustain, Globe Civil Projects shares may list at a premium of over 26 per cent. However, these estimates may vary, as the grey market is unregulated, and GMP should not be considered a reliable indicator of performance.

About Globe Civil Projects

Incorporated in 2002, Globe Civil Projects is an integrated Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) company based in New Delhi. The company has completed 37 projects across 11 states in India and is currently working on 12 ongoing projects. As of August 2024, Globe Civil Projects' order book stands at ₹8,929.45 million, covering 14 projects. The company's projects include infrastructure, transport, logistics, social, commercial, and housing developments.
 

First Published: Jun 27 2025 | 8:03 AM IST

