Kalpataru Projects shares rise over 5% on ₹2,366 crore order win

Shares of Kalpataru Projects International surged over 5.5 per cent on Tuesday after the company along with its subsidiaries bagged new orders worth ₹2,366 crore for multiple businesses.

Kalpataru Projects stock rose as much as 5.57 per cent during the day to ₹1,035 per share. The stock pared gains to trade 3.21 per cent higher at ₹1,011.8 apiece, compared to a 0.18 per cent advance in Nifty 50 as of 12:06 PM.

Shares of the company extended gains to seventh-day while they have fallen 22 per cent this year, compared to a 0.25 per cent fall in the benchmark Nifty 50. Kalpataru Projects has a total market capitalisation of ₹17,174.59 crore.

In an exchange filing, the company said that it bagged orders in the Transmission and Distribution (T&D) business in India and overseas markets along with orders in the Buildings and Factories (B&F) business in India.

ALSO READ: Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex climbs 180 pts to 78,150; Nifty at 23,700; Metal, PSB, Pharma drag "Our T&D order book continues to grow on the back of rising power demand, rapid expansion of renewable energy and focus on improvement of T&D infrastructure," Manish Mohnot, managing director and chief executive officer, said in the statement. "We continue to focus on strengthening KPIL’s market position and improve our capabilities in the T&D business globally."

Also Read

The order in the B&F business is a repetitive order from an existing client, demonstrating our impeccable track record of timely delivery and strong capabilities in the B&F construction space, he said. "With these new orders, our order intake to date in FY25 has reached ₹24,850 crore, providing good visibility for improved execution and growth going forward.”

Kalpataru Projects International is part of the Kalpataru Group, a diversified conglomerate with interests in engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) and real estate. KPIL is involved in the EPC segment, primarily in the power T&D sector, railway infrastructure, and oil & gas infrastructure, and has a presence in 70 countries.

In the third quarter earnings, Kalpataru Projects posted a marginal 0.58 per cent rise in consolidated net profit due to a higher increase in revenue for the quarter ended December 31, 2024. The construction company’s net profit was recorded at ₹141.96 crore for Q3FY25.