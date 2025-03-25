Home / Markets / News / Crypto market snapshot: Bitcoin trades flat, Binance Coin up 3% on Tuesday

Crypto market snapshot: Bitcoin trades flat, Binance Coin up 3% on Tuesday

The world's largest cryptocurrency by market capitalisation, Bitcoin, nevertheless, has been holding steady above the $86,000 mark

Crypto tax, tax, bitcoin
Kumar Gaurav New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 25 2025 | 11:10 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Bitcoin Price Today, March 25, 2025: Cryptocurrencies traded mixed on Tuesday, March 25, 2025. Bitcoin (BTC), the flagship cryptocurrency, traded lower by nearly 0.33 per cent, at around $86,531.67 at 10:30 AM. The world’s largest cryptocurrency by market capitalisation, Bitcoin, nevertheless, has been holding steady above the $86,000 mark.
 
Data sourced from Binance suggested that Bitcoin, in the last 24 hours, has traded in the range of $88,758.73 and $86,346.08. The 24-hour trading volume for Bitcoin stands at $33.37 billion, while the market capitalisation of this flagship cryptocurrency stood at approximately $1.716 trillion.
 
Bitcoin, according to Alankar Saxena, CTO and cofounder of Mudrex, is holding steady as buying pressure remains strong. Institutional investors, Saxena said, have fueled BTC’s momentum, with Bitcoin ETFs seeing net inflows of $744.4 million in the past week.
 
"The market sentiment is improving with expectations that US President Donald Trump may ease his stance on reciprocal tariffs," said Saxena.
 
Meanwhile, earlier on Monday, March 24, Trump’s media company, Trump Media & Technology Group, announced its partnership with Crypto.com to launch exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and products through its Truth.Fi brand. According to a Reuters report, the ETFs, which will be available through Crypto.com's broker-dealer Foris Capital, will include digital assets as well as securities with a 'Made in America' focus across various industries.
 
This, Saxena believes, has further boosted optimism, setting the stage for a potential rally in the broader market. "If bulls lose control, we could see a downside toward $84,000, with BTC recording its weakest first-quarter returns since 2020," he added.
 
Notably, Bitcoin is still nearly 19 per cent lower than its all-time high of $109,114.88.  Binance Coin, Solana rise; Ethereum, Ripple fall

Also Read

Crypto market update: Here's how Solana, Bitcoin, others are faring today

Tamil Nadu DGP releases handbook for investigations into crypto cases

Premium

WazirX parent verifies platform assets, liabilities before creditor voting

Cash-strapped Pakistan plans to legalise crypto to spur foreign investment

Premium

WazirX partners with Zodia Custody as custodian ahead of creditor voting

 
Among other cryptocurrencies, Binance Coin (BNB) traded higher by nearly 2.53 per cent, and Solana (SOL) traded higher by merely 0.09 per cent. 
 
Meanwhile, Ethereum (ETH), the second-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalisation, traded lower by 0.20 per cent, and Ripple (XRP) was down 1.5 per cent, according to data sourced from Binance.   
Crypto market outlook
The crypto industry, according to Pankaj Balani, CEO and Co-founder of Delta Exchange, is at a pivotal moment. Increasing regulatory clarity and institutional adoption are yielding a more mature market environment. "While volatility remains a characteristic of this space, the recent surge in innovative products, including derivatives and structured offerings, demonstrates the growing demand for sophisticated financial instruments," Balani added. "As the ecosystem evolves, key developments in decentralised finance (DeFi), blockchain infrastructure, and tokenization will drive further growth." 
 
Despite temporary market fluctuations, the long-term outlook for crypto, Balani believes, remains positive, with increasing integration into traditional financial systems.
   
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex slips below 78,000; Nifty at 23,650; Metal, PSB, Pharma drag 1%

Punjab & Sind Bank shares soar 13% after setting floor price for QIP

UBS upgrades UltraTech, Ambuja, Dalmia to 'buy' on earnings upcycle in FY26

Suzlon Energy up 3% in trade; Motilal Oswal initiates coverage with 'Buy'

Financial stocks trade mixed as RBI revises PSL norms; Nifty Bank tops 52K

Topics :Donald Trumpcryptocurrencybitcoin cryptocurrenciesBitcoin tradingBitcoin prices

First Published: Mar 25 2025 | 11:10 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story