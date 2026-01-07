Kalyan Jewellers rises 3% after posting Q3 biz update; check details here

Kalyan Jewellers shares rose 2.6 per cent in morning deals, logging an intra-day high at ₹513.65 per share on BSE. The buying interest came after the company released its Q3FY26 business update.

At 9:40 AM, Kalyan Jewellers’ share price was trading 0.8 per cent higher at ₹504.7 on the BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.11 per cent at 84,967.76. The stock commands a market capitalisation of ₹52,118.48 crore, with a 52-week high at ₹781 and a 52-week low at ₹1399.2.

Kalyan Jewellers Q3 business update

The company through an exchange filing informed that the company in the recently concluded quarter (December quarter) posted a consolidated revenue growth of approximately 42 per cent, as compared to a year ago.

Its India operations witnessed revenue growth of approximately 42 per cent during Q3 FY2026 as compared to Q3 FY2025, driven primarily by strong festive demand. Demand during the period after Diwali also continued to remain robust despite volatility in gold prices. Growth was broad-based across plain gold and studded categories. The quarter recorded healthy same-store-sales-growth of approximately 27 per cent. Meanwhile, its international operations recorded revenue growth of approximately 36 per cent for the recently concluded quarter when compared to the same period during the previous financial year. Within the Middle East specifically, we witnessed revenue growth of approximately 28 per cent for Q3FY2026 as compared to Q3FY2025, driven majorly by same-store-sales-growth. International markets contributed approximately 11 per cent to the company’s consolidated revenue for the recently concluded quarter.

Kalyan Jewellers’ digital-first jewellery platform, Candere, recorded a revenue growth of approximately 147 per cent during the recently concluded quarter, as compared to the same period during the last year. Meanwhile, in the December quarter, the company launched 21 Kalyan showrooms in India, 1 Kalyan showroom in the United Kingdom and 14 Candere showrooms in India. As of December 31, 2025, our total number of showrooms across India and international markets stood at 469 (Kalyan India – 318, Kalyan Middle East – 38, Kalyan USA – 2, Kalyan UK – 1, Candere – 110). Headquartered in Thrissur, Kerala, Kalyan Jewellers is a jewellery retailer in India with a presence in the Middle East and the US. Kalyan offers an array of traditional and contemporary jewellery