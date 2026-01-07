Stocks to Watch today, Jan 7: Titan, Biocon, Godrej Con, Lodha, YES Bank

Stocks to Watch today, January 7, 2026: Indian equities are expected to open lower on Wednesday, tracking mixed global cues. At 7:40 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were trading 81 points lower at 26,204.

Asian markets were mixed as investors assessed geopolitical risks after the US attack on Venezuela and US President Donald Trump’s renewed push to acquire Greenland . Last checked, Mainland China’s CSI 300 was up 0.08 per cent, and South Korea's Kospi was higher by 1.02 per cent. However, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 0.73 per cent, and Japan’s Nikkei slipped 0.55 per cent.

XATCH STOCK MARKET UPDATES TODAY LIVE Overnight, Wall Street ended higher, with investors largely brushing aside concerns over the Venezuela strike. At close, Dow jumped 0.99 per cent, to close above 49,000 for the first time, while the S&P 500 rose 0.62 per cent to a record close. The Nasdaq Composite advanced about 0.7 per cent.

Here are key stocks that will be on investors' radar on January 7, 2026: Results today: Galaxy Agrico Exports, Mahesh Developers, Premier Energy and Infrastructure, and Siddheswari Garments will release Galaxy Agrico Exports, Mahesh Developers, Premier Energy and Infrastructure, and Siddheswari Garments will release quarterly earnings today. Titan Company: The company's consumer businesses registered a growth of 40 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) in Q3FY26. A total of 56 stores (net) were added during the quarter, expanding Titan’s combined retail network presence to 3,433 stores. Further, buoyed by a vibrant festive demand, the jewellery portfolio clocked a robust 41 per cent Y-o-Y growth in Q3FY26. Its international businesses, primarily comprising jewellery (Tanishq, Mia, and CaratLane), grew 81 per cent Y-o-Y, led by robust performance in all the markets of GCC, Singapore, and North America (NA).

Jubilant FoodWorks: In its Q3FY26 update, Jubilant FoodWorks said its consolidated revenue from operations came in at ₹243.87 crore, up 13.4 per cent Y-o-Y. Domino’s India recorded a like-for-like (LFL) growth of 5 per cent and net 114 stores were added to the JFL group network, taking the total store count to 3,594 as of the end of the quarter. Godrej Consumer Products: The company said in its filing that its standalone business is well-positioned to deliver double-digit revenue growth for the quarter. Its home care segment is also expected to deliver double-digit value growth, while personal care is estimated to record mid-single-digit value growth. Meanwhile, standalone Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) margins are expected to revert to the normative range for the business.

Lodha Developers: In Q3FY26, the company added five projects with gross development value (GDV) of ₹ 33,800 crore in MMR, NCR, and Bengaluru. The company's pre-sales for the quarter stood at ₹5,620 crore in Q3FY26, with 25 per cent Y-o-Y growth and 23 per cent quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) growth. Steel stocks: Competition ‍Commission of India (CCI) has found market leaders Tata Steel, JSW Steel, state-run SAIL, and 25 other firms Competition ‍Commission of India (CCI) has found market leaders Tata Steel, JSW Steel, state-run SAIL, and 25 other firms breached antitrust law by colluding on steel selling prices , a confidential document shows, putting the companies and their executives at risk of hefty fines. Tahmar Enterprises: Maharashtra Pollution Control Board has granted the renewal consent to operate its 45 KLPD grain-based distillery and bottling plant in Kolhapur. The plant has been temporarily shut since July 2025.

YES Bank: The bank has received approval from the National Securities Depository (NSDL) for the transfer of its demat undertaking under the retail division to its subsidiary, YES Securities (India). H.G. Infra Engineering: The Income Tax Department has issued a demand notice for ₹154.55 crore (including interest) for AY 2018-19. Dr. Reddy's Laboratories: The company has The company has launched Hevaxin , a recombinant vaccine for the prevention of hepatitis E virus (HEV) infection in India. It said Hevaxin is the only hepatitis E vaccine approved by the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) and is indicated for active immunisation against HEV infection in adults aged 18 to 65 years.

M&M: Mahindra & Mahindra expects sales momentum to continue this year on the back of new product actions and a differentiated SUV portfolio created over the past four years, according to reports. Wipro: The information technology (IT) firm has leased approximately 1.45 lakh square feet of office space in Navi Mumbai, a part of the Mumbai metropolitan region (MMR), for five years. The monthly rent for the premises is pegged at ₹97.25 lakh (₹67 per square foot per month). Adani Enterprises: The company's ₹1,000 crore public issue of non-convertible debentures (NCDs) was The company's ₹1,000 crore public issue of non-convertible debentures (NCDs) was lapped up within 45 minutes of opening , according to stock exchange data.