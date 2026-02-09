Kalyan Jewellers share price jumps 12% after Q3 net profit surges 90% YoY

Kalyan Jewellers India share price jumped nearly 12 per cent in Monday's session after its third-quarter (Q3FY26) net profit nearly doubled. The scrip jumped 11.7 per cent to the day's high of ₹424.7 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

In the last 12 months, Kalyan Jewellers India's share price fell 21.84 per cent, as against a 9.5 per cent advance in the Nifty 50 index.

Why did Kalyan Jewellers India share price rise today?

Kalyan Jewellers India share price rose on Monday after the company reported a significant increase in net profit during the October–December quarter (Q3Y26). The bottom line jumped 90 per cent on year to ₹416.3 crore from ₹219 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

The revenue increased 42 per cent on year to ₹10,343.4 crore in the third quarter (Q3FY26) ₹7,278.1 crore last year, according to an exchange filing.

Outlook

Kalyan Jewellers India is focused on increasing the share of revenue from non-south markets in India. In the international markets, the company will carry out a calibrated expansion in the Middle East noting good business traction for the last two years. Kalyan Jewellers India is targeting the same store sales growth (SSSG) of mid to high single digits going forward.