Kalyan Jewellers share price jumps 12% after Q3 net profit surges 90% YoY

3 min read Last Updated : Feb 09 2026 | 11:37 AM IST
Kalyan Jewllers India share price today
Kalyan Jewellers India share price jumped nearly 12 per cent in Monday's session after its third-quarter (Q3FY26) net profit nearly doubled. The scrip jumped 11.7 per cent to the day's high of ₹424.7 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).
Why did Kalyan Jewellers India share price rise today?
Kalyan Jewellers India share price rose on Monday after the company reported a significant increase in net profit during the October–December quarter (Q3Y26). The bottom line jumped 90 per cent on year to ₹416.3 crore from ₹219 crore in the same quarter a year ago.
The revenue increased 42 per cent on year to ₹10,343.4 crore in the third quarter (Q3FY26) ₹7,278.1 crore last year, according to an exchange filing.
Kalyan Jewellers India is focused on increasing the share of revenue from non-south markets in India. In the international markets, the company will carry out a calibrated expansion in the Middle East noting good business traction for the last two years. Kalyan Jewellers India is targeting the same store sales growth (SSSG) of mid to high single digits going forward.
According to Motilal Oswal Financial Services, Kalyan Jewellers India’s growth momentum continued in the December quarter (Q3FY26). The jeweller has beaten the brokerage's estimates.
Kalyan Jewellers India has established itself as a leading brand with the scale-up of franchise business and stable-success in non-southern markets, Motilal Oswal Financial Services said.
The brokerage maintained a constructive view on Kalyan Jewellers India, noting its consistent customer acquisition, improved operating margin, and deleveraging balance sheet. Motilal Oswal Financial Services estimates 21 per cent revenue, 18 per cent Earnings before Interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda), and 22 per cent profit after tax (PAT) compound annual growth rates (CAGR) for the financial years 2026, 2027, and 2028.
Disclaimer: View and outlook shared belong to the respective brokerages/analysts and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers discretion is advised.