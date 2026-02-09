Stocks to Watch today: Tata Steel, SBI, Hind Zinc, BEML, PFC, Aurobindo

4 min read Last Updated : Feb 09 2026 | 8:43 AM IST
Stocks to watch today, Monday, February 9, 2026: Indian markets will likely open on a positive note, as indicated by the GIFT Nifty. The futures were quoted at 25,928, up 192 points or 0.75 per cent as of 8:15 AM.
Gains in Asian share indices may also lend support to Indian markets. Japan’s Nikkei 225 jumped over 4 per cent and hit a fresh high in early trade after Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi won a historic mandate.
In this backdrop, here’s a list of stocks to watch today
Q3 results today: Zydus Lifesciences, Aurobindo Pharma, All Time Plastics, Amber Enterprises India, Bajaj Electricals, Bata India, Enviro Infra Engineers, PNGS Gargi Fashion Jewellery, GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals, Happiest Minds Technologies, Navin Fluorine International, P N Gadgil Jewellers, Ramco Cements, Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company, Trident, and Vadilal Industries will release quarterly earnings today.
Sula Vineyards: The company’s net profit declined 67.6 per cent on year to ₹9.10 crore in the December quarter (Q3FY26) from ₹28.1 crore in the same quarter a year ago. The revenue declined 9.87 per cent on year to ₹180.4 crore during the quarter, compared to ₹200.15 crore.
Kalyan Jewellers: The jeweller reported that its net profit increased 90.3 per cent year-over-year to ₹416.30 crore in the October-December (Q3FY26) quarter from ₹218.68 crore. The revenue increased 42.12 per cent on year to ₹10,343.42 from 7,278.1 crore.
Tata Chemicals: The Tata Group company has approved to invest ₹515 crore in a new greenfield manufacturing facility in Tamil Nadu to expand its capacity and strengthen the supply-chain strategy.
Hindustan Zinc: The company has developed a stable and reliable zinc-ion battery pouch cell prototype for large-scale renewable energy storage in collaboration with Jawaharlal Nehru Centre for Advanced Scientific Research (JNCAC).
Mahindra Lifespace Developers: Mitsubishi Electric India's air conditioner and compressor manufacturing facility at Origins by Mahindra in Chennai started operations. This is significant for Mahindra Industrial Park Chennai, which is a joint venture between Mahindra World City Developers and Sumitomo Corporation of Japan.
Ireda: The Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Ltd (Ireda)'s board okayed a plan to raise funds worth ₹2,994 crore through a Qualified Institutions Placement (QIP).
Aurobindo Pharma: The United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) conducted an inspection of Unit III, the formulation manufacturing facility of Eugia Pharma Specialities -- a wholly owned subsidiary of the company -- located in Pashamylaram, Telangana.
BEML: The state-owned company has okayed a proposal to invest ₹1,500 crore for a greenfield rail manufacturing plant, named ‘BRAHMA’, in Umariya, Madhya Pradesh.