3 min read Last Updated : Feb 09 2026 | 8:09 AM IST
Breakout stocks to buy today
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC INFRASTRUCTURE
Buy SCHNEIDER in Cash @769 SL @725 TGT @850 SCHNEIDER has witnessed a sharp recovery from lower levels, supported by a clear pickup in volume, indicating strong buying interest and aggressive dip accumulation. The swift rebound highlights demand dominance and a shift in momentum in favour of the bulls. This recovery has resulted in a decisive breakout from the falling trendline, confirming trend continuation. Price is now comfortably trading above all key EMAs with moving averages stacked positively — a classic sign of sustained bullish strength. The volume expansion during the recovery and breakout phase adds credibility to the move, while the absence of heavy supply on pullbacks suggests continuation rather than exhaustion. On the upside, the stock can move toward the ₹850 zone. The breakout remains valid as long as price holds above the ₹725 support zone, which acts as a key stop-loss area on a daily closing basis.
SENORES PHARMACEUTICALS
Buy SENORES in Cash @825 SL @780 TGT @900 SENORES continues to trade in a strong long-term uptrend, consistently respecting a rising trendline on the daily chart. The broader structure remains bullish, with higher highs and higher lows firmly intact. In the short term, the stock has been consolidating within a falling trendline, indicating a pause rather than weakness. Price is currently trading very close to the falling trendline breakout zone, suggesting an imminent expansion in momentum. A decisive close above 835 would confirm the falling trendline breakout, likely triggering fresh buying interest in line with the dominant trend. On confirmation, the stock can move toward the 900 target zone initially. The stock continues to trade above its key EMAs, reinforcing underlying strength. As long as the rising trendline and the ₹780 demand zone remain protected, the overall structure favours continuation toward higher all-time levels post breakout. ALSO READ | Emcure Pharma, Schaeffler shares look bullish; Osho Krishan suggests 'Buy'
SUNDARAM FINANCE
Buy SUNDARMFIN in Cash @5439 SL @5250 TGT @5900 SUNDARMFIN is currently trading in a sideways consolidation phase, positioned just below a major horizontal resistance zone near 5,500 on the daily chart. Price action near this level indicates strong supply, with repeated attempts to move higher being capped. Despite the consolidation, the broader structure remains constructive, with price holding above its key EMAs, suggesting underlying bullish strength and accumulation at lower levels. A decisive daily close and sustained acceptance above ₹5,500–₹5,550 would confirm a range breakout. Sustained acceptance here means multiple daily closes above this zone with stable or expanding volume, signalling that supply has been absorbed. Once confirmed, the stock would enter new all-time high territory, opening the path toward ₹5,900–₹6,000 target zone. On the downside, the breakout remains valid as long as price holds above the ₹5,250 support zone, which acts as a key stop-loss area on a daily closing basis. Until the breakout occurs, the stock is likely to remain range-bound between ₹5,250–₹5,500, with the former acting as a key demand zone. A breakout and hold above resistance would shift the structure decisively in favour of the bulls. (Disclaimer: This article is by Aakash Shah, technical research analyst, Choice Equity Broking. Views expressed are his own.)