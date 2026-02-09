Associate Sponsors

Co-sponsor

Home / Markets / News / Sundaram Finance, Senores trading near breakout points; check strategy

Sundaram Finance, Senores trading near breakout points; check strategy

Stocks to buy: Aakash Shah of Choice Broking explains why Schneider, Senores and Sundaram Finance should be on investors radar, highlights key levels to track.

Aakash Shah of Choice Broking recommends buy in Schneider, Senores and Sundaram Finance on February 9, 2026.
Aakash Shah of Choice Broking recommends buy in Schneider, Senores and Sundaram Finance on February 9, 2026.
Aakash Shah Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 09 2026 | 8:09 AM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Breakout stocks to buy today

SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC INFRASTRUCTURE

  Buy SCHNEIDER in Cash @769 SL @725 TGT @850  SCHNEIDER has witnessed a sharp recovery from lower levels, supported by a clear pickup in volume, indicating strong buying interest and aggressive dip accumulation. The swift rebound highlights demand dominance and a shift in momentum in favour of the bulls.  This recovery has resulted in a decisive breakout from the falling trendline, confirming trend continuation. Price is now comfortably trading above all key EMAs with moving averages stacked positively — a classic sign of sustained bullish strength.  The volume expansion during the recovery and breakout phase adds credibility to the move, while the absence of heavy supply on pullbacks suggests continuation rather than exhaustion.  On the upside, the stock can move toward the ₹850 zone. The breakout remains valid as long as price holds above the ₹725 support zone, which acts as a key stop-loss area on a daily closing basis. 

SENORES PHARMACEUTICALS

  Buy SENORES in Cash @825 SL @780 TGT @900  SENORES continues to trade in a strong long-term uptrend, consistently respecting a rising trendline on the daily chart. The broader structure remains bullish, with higher highs and higher lows firmly intact.  In the short term, the stock has been consolidating within a falling trendline, indicating a pause rather than weakness. Price is currently trading very close to the falling trendline breakout zone, suggesting an imminent expansion in momentum.  A decisive close above 835 would confirm the falling trendline breakout, likely triggering fresh buying interest in line with the dominant trend. On confirmation, the stock can move toward the 900 target zone initially. The stock continues to trade above its key EMAs, reinforcing underlying strength.  As long as the rising trendline and the ₹780 demand zone remain protected, the overall structure favours continuation toward higher all-time levels post breakout.  ALSO READ | Emcure Pharma, Schaeffler shares look bullish; Osho Krishan suggests 'Buy' 

SUNDARAM FINANCE

  Buy SUNDARMFIN in Cash @5439 SL @5250 TGT @5900  SUNDARMFIN is currently trading in a sideways consolidation phase, positioned just below a major horizontal resistance zone near 5,500 on the daily chart. Price action near this level indicates strong supply, with repeated attempts to move higher being capped.  Despite the consolidation, the broader structure remains constructive, with price holding above its key EMAs, suggesting underlying bullish strength and accumulation at lower levels.  A decisive daily close and sustained acceptance above ₹5,500–₹5,550 would confirm a range breakout. Sustained acceptance here means multiple daily closes above this zone with stable or expanding volume, signalling that supply has been absorbed.  Once confirmed, the stock would enter new all-time high territory, opening the path toward ₹5,900–₹6,000 target zone. On the downside, the breakout remains valid as long as price holds above the ₹5,250 support zone, which acts as a key stop-loss area on a daily closing basis.  Until the breakout occurs, the stock is likely to remain range-bound between ₹5,250–₹5,500, with the former acting as a key demand zone. A breakout and hold above resistance would shift the structure decisively in favour of the bulls.  (Disclaimer: This article is by  Aakash Shah, technical research analyst, Choice Equity Broking. Views expressed are his own.) 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty hints at solid start, up 240 pts; Nikkei jumps 5% after Takaichi win

Asia rallies as Japan shares surge to record peak post Takaichi's win

Premium

Fund Pick: DSP ELSS Tax Saver, a lock-in that paid investors back

Premium

Tata Motors CV and HDFC AMC seen entering Nifty Next 50, shows data

Premium

Street signs: Traders eye 26K on Nifty, key test for primary market

Topics :Market technicalsStocks to buyStock RecommendationsTrading strategiesTrading callsStock ideasStock PicksSundaram FinanceSchneider Electric technical analysis

First Published: Feb 09 2026 | 7:56 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story