Kaynes Technology's share price extended losses for the seocnd stright session as it fell over 3 per cent on Tuesday following a 13 per cent decline on Monday. Today’s fall came after global brokerage firm Jefferies reduced its target price by 19 per cent following the company's tepid Q2FY27 result

The company's counter at 01:03 PM was trading 2.72 per cent lower at ₹2,899 per share on NSE. In comparison, Nifty 50 was up 0.59 per cent at 25,439.15. In intraday trade, the stock fell 3.8 per cent to touch the day's low at ₹2,865 per share.

Kaynes Technology Q2 results

Kaynes Technology reported a consolidated net profit of ₹39.8 crore in Q2FY27, compared with ₹115.7 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year. The sharp decline in profit also fell short of Street expectations.

Revenue, however, grew 4.4 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹952.5 crore in the September quarter, compared with ₹912.1 crore reported in the year-ago period. Ebitda declined 16.2 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹125.6 crore during the quarter, from ₹149.8 crore in Q2FY26. Ebitda margin contracted by 850 bps to 4.2 per cent in Q2FY27, compared with 12.7 per cent in the corresponding quarter last year. Jefferies noted that Kaynes Technology’s Q2FY27 performance ‘sharply’ missed its estimates, with revenue rising just 4 per cent year-on-year and operating margin declining 320 basis points to 13.2 per cent due to higher input costs. Net profit fell 62 per cent, hit by higher depreciation and interest costs and lower other income. Following the weak quarter, the brokerage has cut its FY27-29 earnings estimates and lowered its target price-to-earnings multiple by 10 per cent to 32 times. It now expects FY26-29 earnings to grow at a compound annual rate of 31 per cent, against its earlier estimate of around 40 per cent.