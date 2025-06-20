Kaynes Technology gains 4% after launching QIP to raise ₹1,600 cr; Details

Kaynes Technology India shares jumped 3.9 per cent in trade on Friday, June 20, 2025, logging an intraday high at ₹5,825.5 per share on BSE. The stock was in demand after the company launched its qualified institutional placement (QIP) to raise funds worth ₹1,600 crore.

"At its meeting held today i.e. June 19, 2025, inter alia, passed resolutions for authorized the opening of the Issue today, i.e. June 19, 2025, approving the floor price for the Issue, being ₹5,625.75 per equity share (Floor Price), based on the pricing formula as prescribed under Regulation 176 of the Sebi ICDR Regulations; and approving and adopting the preliminary placement document dated June 19, 2025, together with the application form in connection with the Issue," the filing read.

On Thursday, after market hours, Kaynes Technology launched its QIP at a floor price of ₹5,625.75 per share which was a premium of 0.33 per cent from the previous day's close at ₹5,606.8 per share.

From this QIP, the company aims to raise up to ₹1,600 crore.

"Raising of funds through issuance of instruments or security including equity shares or any other eligible securities by way of one or more public and/or private offerings including on a preferential allotment basis and/or a qualified institutions placement and/or rights issue and/or further public offering for an amount not exceeding ₹16,000 million in terms of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations," the company had informed on January 22, 2025.

About Kaynes Technology

Kaynes Technology is an end-to-end and IoT solutions-enabled integrated electronics manufacturer in India. The company has over three decades of experience in providing Conceptual Design, Process Engineering, Integrated Manufacturing and Life Cycle Support for major players in the Automotive, Industrial, Aerospace and Defence, Outer-space, Nuclear, Medical, Railways, Internet of Things (“IoT”), Information Technology (“IT”) and other segments. It manufactures products at variable or flexible volumes across all industry verticals.