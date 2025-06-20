Friday, June 20, 2025 | 10:24 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Northern Arc slips 9% amid large trade; 7.7 mn shares change hands on BSE

Northern Arc Capital share price declined 8.8 per cent on bourses amid heavy volumes; 6.6 million shares changed hands on BSE

SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 20 2025 | 10:21 AM IST

Northern Arc Capital share price fell 8.8 per cent in trade on Friday, June 20, 2025, logging an intraday low at ₹195.55 per share on BSE amid heavy volumes. The selling pressure on the counter came after 7.7 million shares changed hands on BSE and 38.28 million shares were traded on National Stock Exchange (NSE) in the morning deals, around 9:48 AM. 
 
Around the same time, Northern Arc shares were trading 6.18 per cent lower at ₹201.25 per share on the BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.20 per cent at 81,525.17. The company's market capitalisation stood at ₹3,248.41 crore. Its 52-week high was at ₹351 per share and 52-week low was at ₹153.5 per share. 
 

Northern Arc block deal reports 

According to data compiled by Bloomberg, 14 per cent of equity was traded in multiple block deals. The buyers and sellers of the deal were not known. 
 
Reports also suggested that 0.22 million shares worth around ₹440 crore change hands at an average price of ₹197 per share. 
 
Among mutual funds, Quant Mutual Fund-Quant Elss Tax Saver Fund held 1.21 per cent stake as of the March 2025 quarter. Among Alternate Investment Funds, Volrado Venture Partners Fund Iv Gamma held a 1.17 per cent stake, 360 One Special Opportunities Fund-Series 7 held 3.59 per cent, 360 One Special Opportunities Fund -Series 5 held 3.83 per cent, 360 One Special Opportunities Fund - Series 4 held 4.67 per cent, 360 One Special Opportunities Fund - Series 3 held 1.36 per cent and 360 One Special Opportunities Fund - Series 2 held 2.95 per cent.  
Northern Arc listing 

Shares of Northern Arc Capital made a debut on bourses on September 24, 2024. On BSE, the stock was listed at ₹351, reflecting a premium of 33.4 per cent against the issue price of ₹263.
 
On National Stock Exchange (NSE), Northern Arc Capital shares listed at a premium of 33.07 per cent at ₹350 per share, against the IPO issue price. 

About Northern Arc Capital

Northern Arc Capital provides retail loans to underserved Indian households and businesses. The company’s diversified business model spans various sectors, products, and geographies, facilitating over Rs 1.73 trillion in financing to 101.82 million people as of March 31, 2024. Northern Arc is registered with the Reserve Bank of India as a Non-Banking Finance Company and has been operating for the last 14 years.

First Published: Jun 20 2025 | 9:49 AM IST

