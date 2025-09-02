The market capitalisation of the company stood at ₹44,932.66crore. The 52-week high of the stock was at ₹7,824.95 per share, and the 52-week low was at ₹3,835.

In one year, Kaynes Technology shares have gained 41.7 per cent, as compared to Sensex’s decline of 2.6 per cent.

Kaynes Semicon shall allot 27,778 Compulsorily Convertible Preference Shares (CCPS), which shall be converted as 13,158 CCPS converted into 13,158 equity shares i.e., 5 per cent of the share capital on the closing date of the Securities Subscription and Shareholders’ agreement (SSSA). The conversion of balance 14,620 CCPS is subject to fulfillment of revenue-linked milestones as set out in the SSSA.

The buying on the counter came after the company’s subsidiary, Kaynes Semicon, signed an agreement with US Technology International Private Limited for UST to buy Compulsorily Convertible Preference Shares (CCPS) in Kaynes Semicon, which will later be converted into regular equity shares, as detailed in the agreement.

Brokerage view

Domestic brokerage Motilal Oswal has maintained a ‘Buy’ rating on Kaynes Technology with a target of ₹7,300, which translates to 10.6 per cent upside from Monday’s close at ₹6,599.95 per share.

The brokerage believes that electronic manufacturing services (EMS) companies like Kaynes Tech have strong ties with Chinese component manufacturers. The supply chain will improve after the Indian Prime Minister’s meeting with the Chinese President on imports of key parts from China.

