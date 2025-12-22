Monday, December 22, 2025 | 12:31 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Fedbank Financial Services gains 5% as board clears ₹200-crore NCD issue

Fedbank Financial Services gains 5% as board clears ₹200-crore NCD issue

The buying on the counter came after Fedbank Financial's board approved the issuance of non-convertible debentures (NCDs) worth up to ₹200 crore on a private placement basis

Fedbank Financial Services share

SI Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 22 2025 | 12:28 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Fedbank Financial Services shares gained 5 per cent on BSE, logging an intra-day high at ₹148 per share. The buying on the counter came after the company’s board approved the issuance of non-convertible debentures (NCDs) worth up to ₹200 crore on a private placement basis.
 
At 11:53 AM, FedBank Financial Services’ share price was trading 4.9 per cent higher at ₹147.85 per share on BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.57 per cent at 85,409.46. 
 
The company has a total market capitalisation of ₹5,530.73 crore. Its 52-week high was at ₹167 and its 52-week low was at ₹80.72.   CATCH STOCK MARKET TODAY LIVE 
 
“The board of directors of the company, through the Circular Resolution, have approved on December 21, 2025 the draft General Information Document (GID) and draft Key Information Document (KID) for onward filing with the designated stock exchange for the proposed issuance of 20,000 (Twenty Thousand) secured, listed, rated, redeemable, senior non-convertible debentures having a face value of ₹1,00,000/- (Rupees One Lakh only) each, of the aggregate nominal value of up to ₹200,00,00,000/- (Rupees Two Hundred Crore Only) on private placement basis (“Debentures”) to one or more prospective eligible investors. The NCDs with a tenure of 36 months are proposed to be listed on BSE,” the filing read.   This development comes after the board on August 25, 2025, granted its approval for issuance of listed NCDs of upto ₹2500 crore, in one or more tranches.
 
Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs) are fixed-income debt instruments issued by companies to borrow money from investors, with a promise to pay regular interest and return the principal at maturity, but without any option to convert into equity shares.  ALSO READ | Triveni Engineering rises 3% on Delhi entry with premium whisky launch 
FedBank Financial Services received its non-banking financial company (NBFC) license in 2010. Fedbank Financial Services Limited (Fedfina) is a prominent retail-focused NBFC in India. As a subsidiary of The Federal Bank Limited, Fedfina specialises in providing a diverse range of financial products, including Gold Loans, Home Loans & Property Loans, catering to the unique needs of micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) as well as individual customers.
 

More From This Section

Fortis Healthcare share price

Fortis Healthcare gains on Bengaluru expansion; JM Financial upgrades stock

One Point One Solutions share price

One Point One Solutions gains 6% on strategic BPO acquisition; details here

Metals and Mining

Hindalco, Vedanta, Nalco hit record highs; what's driving metal stocks?

textile, textile industry, textile manufacturing

Antique sees stable FY26 for KPR Mill; garment, ethanol to drive growth

World Trade Centre- Brigade Enterprises

JM Financial initiates Brigade Enterprises with 'Buy'; sees 17% upside

Topics : Buzzing stocks BSE Sensex NSE Nifty Nifty50 Markets

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 22 2025 | 12:18 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStocks to buy todayGujarat Kidney IPOGold-Silver Price TodayOTT Releases This WeekChristmas Gift IdeasUS Visa BulletinCAT Result 2025Personal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon