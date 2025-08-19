Glenmark Pharma falls 5% in 2 days on Q1 show; Here's what analysts suggest

In the last two trading sessions, the stock has tanked over 5 per cent after the company reported lower-than-expected performance in the June 2025 quarter (Q1FY26), missing market estimates. The stock has tumbled over 13 per cent from its 52-week high of ₹2,284.8 touched on July 11, 2025.

In India, revenue from formulation business came in at ₹1,239.9 crore in Q1FY26, up 3.7 per cent from ₹1,196.2 crore in the year-ago period. Revenue from North America business increased 8.9 per cent to ₹778 crore from ₹714.6 crore in the previous quarter.

At the operating level, the company's earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) feel 1.4 per cent to ₹580 crore in the reported quarter. Ebitda margins also slipped to 17.7 per cent from 18.1 per cent in the year-ago period.

Analysts on Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Q1 results

According to analysts at Motilal Oswal Financial Services (MOFSL), Glenmark Pharma reported lower-than-expected performance in Q1FY26 due to lower business in the domestic formulation (DF), Europe and rest of the world (ROW) segments. Higher operating expenditure (Opex) also dented margins.

The June 2025 quarter was an aberration in terms of Y-o-Y growth in Europe and Emerging markets for Glenmark. Adverse seasonality impacted emerging markets business and growth also moderated in European markets. However, the branded business delivered robust growth, the brokerage said.

However, MOFSL increased its earnings estimates for FY26/FY27 by 3 per cent /8 per cent, respectively, factoring in receipt of income from deal related to ISB2001, the recalibration of its DF portfolio, a moderation in EU/EM businesses, and regulatory constraints for the US business.