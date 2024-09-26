Kavach rail safety system passes trial, set for nationwide rollout by 2030

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw conducted a detailed review of the 'Kavach' Automatic Train Protection (ATP) system on Tuesday, overseeing critical upgrades and successful trials between Sawai Madhopur and Indargarh stations in Rajasthan under the West Central Railway Zone. The trial demonstrated the system’s capability to prevent accidents in seven different emergency scenarios, solidifying its role as a game-changer in rail safety.

Vaishnaw hailed Kavach as the "future of rail safety," outlining plans to install the system in 10,000 locomotives and along 9,000 km of railway tracks in the first phase. A nationwide deployment is targeted for December 2030.

Kavach successfully tested in seven emergency situations:

Speed to halt: Kavach automatically stopped the train 50 metres from a red signal, without any input from the driver.







Permanent speed restrictions: While running at 130 kmph, Kavach reduced the speed to 120 kmph in caution zones, restoring it to 130 kmph after exiting.







Loop line safety: The system reduced the train’s speed to a safe 30 kmph on loop lines automatically.







Station master alert: When flagged by the station master, Kavach halted the train immediately for safety.







Level crossing whistling: The system automatically sounded the horn at level crossings, even when the driver did not.

Cab signalling: Kavach provided continuous cab signalling, displaying the next signal on the loco’s cab throughout the journey.







Home signal intervention: Kavach stopped the train from passing a red home signal, preventing a potential accident.







Kavach: A game-changer for rail safety

The Kavach system, developed by the Research Designs and Standards Organisation (RDSO), automatically applies brakes in emergency situations where the driver may fail to act. With increasing demand for improved safety measures following several high-profile rail accidents, Kavach is seen as a crucial addition to India’s railway safety infrastructure.