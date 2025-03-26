Kesoram Industries hits 52-week low after Axis Sec offloads 2.7 mn shares

Kesoram Industries shares slipped 9.5 per cent in trade on Wednesday, March 26, 2025, hitting its 52-week low at ₹5.2 per share on BSE. The selling on the counter came after Axis Securities sold its stake.

Around 9:20 AM, Kesoram Industries share price was down 9.57 per cent at ₹5.2 per share on BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.04 per cent at 78,049.89. The market capitalisation of the company stood at ₹161.53 crore. The 52-week high of the stock was at ₹11.09 per share.

ALSO READ: Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex holds 78,000; Nifty near 23,700; pharma drags, PSB, metal gain According to NSE bulk deal data, Axis Securities sold 27,29,136 shares at ₹5.47 per share.

About Kesoram Industries

Kesoram Industries was founded in 1919 under the name of Kesoram Cotton Mills Ltd. From its humble beginnings as a cotton textile mill in Calcutta, Kesoram expanded into the production of rayon. Its first rayon plant was built in 1959, with a production capacity of 4,635 metric tons of rayon yarn per year.

Kesoram soon entered the tyres and cement industries. A change of name was needed to reflect the company's increasing portfolio of businesses. So in 1986, it changed its name to Kesoram Industries Limited.

The company's first plant for manufacturing rayon yarn was established at Tribeni, District Hooghly, West Bengal, and the same was commissioned in December 1959 the second plant was commissioned in the year 1962 enabling it to manufacture 4,635 metric tons per annum (mtpa) of rayon yarn.

The plant for manufacturing transparent paper was also set up at the same location at Tribeni, District Hooghly, West Bengal, in June 1961. It has the annual capacity to manufacture 3,600 metric tons per annum (mtpa) of transparent paper. The company now operates in various sectors, including cement, textiles, and petrochemicals. Its cement division, Birlacements is well-known and has a significant presence in the Indian cement industry with multiple plants across the country.

In the past one year, Kesoram Industries shares have lost 26.8 per cent against Sensex's rise of 7.6 per cent.