Markets Today: FIIs; Wall St; Trump tariffs; Active Infra, Rapid Fleet IPOs

Stock Markets Today, March 26, 2025: Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) buying for the fourth straight day, along with uncertainty around Trump tariffs and upbeat global cues, are likely to drive the mood of the Indian benchmarks, Nifty50 and Sensex, today.

At 6:50 AM, GIFT Nifty Futures were up 54 points at 22,759, suggesting a higher start.

Domestic cues

Under the new leadership of Tuhin Kanta Pandey, Sebi is shifting towards a more regulated approach, stressing upon the costs of regulatory changes.

Additionally, the Balanced advantage funds (BAFs) have increased their equity exposure as market corrections eased valuations.

India is considering cutting tariffs on over half of US imports worth $23 billion in the first phase of a trade deal.

Global cues

Asia-Pacific markets opened higher on Wednesday, buoyed by Wall Street’s gains, amid growing expectations that US President Trump's tariffs may not be as severe as initially anticipated.

Last checked, the ASX 200 was up 0.83 per cent, while Kospi rose 0.2 per cent. Nikkei gained 0.51 per cent and Topix advanced 0.21 per cent.

Reports from The Wall Street Journal and Bloomberg suggest that the White House’s planned tariffs, set for April 2, are expected to be more limited in scope than originally feared.

President Trump also indicated some flexibility regarding the reciprocal tariffs on trade partners, sparking optimism. However, US consumer confidence is reportedly being impacted.

Morning Consult reportedly highlighted that US consumers are growing more inflation-weary and financially vulnerable, which could lead to reduced spending across all income levels as they face heightened labor market risks.

All three major US indexes closed higher. The S&P 500 added 0.16 per cent, while the Nasdaq rose 0.46 per cent. The Dow Jones inched up 0.01 per cent.

Other triggers

FII, DII

FIIs purchased shares worth Rs 5,371.57 on March 25, while DIIs net sold shares worth Rs 2,768.87 crore, on March 25.

Since resuming buying, FIIs have net bought shares worth Rs 19,136.83 crore in the last four sessions.

IPO market

Identixweb IPO (SME) will open for subscription. ATC Energies IPO (SME) and Shri Ahimsa IPO (SME) will enter Day 2, while Desco Infratech IPO (SME) will enter Day 3.

Active Infrastructures IPO (SME) and Rapid Fleet IPO (SME) will see their allotment.

Commodity market

Gold prices rose on Tuesday amid safe-haven demand due to uncertainty over US President Trump’s upcoming tariffs, which could drive inflation. Spot gold climbed 0.3 per cent to $3,020.06 an ounce, and US gold futures gained 0.3 per cent to $3,025.90.

Oil prices remained mostly unchanged after Ukraine’s President Zelensky agreed to a truce with Russia. Brent crude rose 3 cents to $73.02 per barrel, while US WTI crude fell 16 cents to $69. Zelensky warned that any Russian violations would prompt him to seek more US weapons and sanctions.

Here's how analysts are assessing today's (March 26) trading session:

Shrikant Chouhan, head of equity research at Kotak Securities

For day traders, 23,600/77,700 would be the key support zone. Above this level, the market could retest the range of 23,850/78,300 to 23,900/78,500. On the flip side, a dismissal of 23,600/77,700 could alter market sentiment. Below this level, the market could slip to 23,500 to 23,450/77300-77200.

Hrishikesh Yedve, AVP of technical and derivatives research at Asit C Mehta

A breakout above 23,810 could drive the Nifty towards the 24,080 levels, where the 200-DSMA is positioned, while sustaining below 23,500 could lead to further weakness towards the 23,300–23,200 range.