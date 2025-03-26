Home / Markets / News / Dividend stocks: Bombay Burmah Trading, 5 others to remain in focus today

Dividend stocks: Bombay Burmah Trading, 5 others to remain in focus today

Here are the complete details of stocks that will remain in the spotlight today, owing to the announcement of interim dividends for their respective shareholders

Dividend
Photo: Shutterstock
SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 26 2025 | 8:50 AM IST
Dividend stocks today: Shares of Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation, Authum Investment & Infrastructure, Naperol Investments, and Sundaram-Clayton are set to remain in the spotlight during today's trading session following their announcements of interim dividend rewards for their shareholders. According to BSE data, these companies' shares are set to trade ex-dividend tomorrow, Thursday, March 27, 2025.  A dividend, usually distributed quarterly or on an annual basis, is a payment made by a company to its shareholders, typically from its profits. Dividends are distributed per share, and shareholders receive a proportionate amount based on the number of shares they own.  ALSO READ | STOCK MARKET LIVE UPDATES
 
Among the said list of companies, the non-banking financial company (NBFC), Naperol Investments, has announced the highest interim dividend of ₹9 per share. This is followed by TVS Group's auto components and equipment maker, Sundaram-Clayton, which has announced an interim dividend of ₹4.75 per share for its shareholders.
 
Meanwhile, Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation has announced an interim dividend of ₹4 per share for its shareholders, and Authum Investment & Infrastructure has declared an interim dividend of ₹1 per share for its shareholders.
 
The record date, as well as the ex-date for all of these companies to ascertain the eligibility of their respective shareholders, is set for Thursday, March 27, 2025.  ALSO READ | STOCKS TO WATCH TODAY
 
Additionally, TVS Motor Company and state-owned REC will remain in focus as they trade ex-dividend today. TVS Motor Company has announced an interim dividend of ₹10 per share for its shareholders, while REC has declared an interim dividend of ₹3.60 per share for its eligible shareholders.
 
The ex-dividend date and record date are two important trading sessions used to determine shareholders' eligibility for dividends. The ex-dividend date marks the day when a stock starts trading without entitlement to the dividend, meaning investors must own the stock before this date to be eligible for the dividend payout. The record date, however, is when companies finalise the list of eligible shareholders based on their records.
First Published: Mar 26 2025 | 8:43 AM IST

