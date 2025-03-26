Active Infrastructures IPO allotment today; check status, GMP, listing date

Active Infrastructures IPO allotment status: The basis for the allotment of shares for The basis for the allotment of shares for Active Infrastructures is likely to be finalised today, Wednesday, March 26, 2025. The initial public offering (IPO) of Active Infrastructures, which closed its three-day subscription window on Tuesday, March 25, received a muted response from investors, with the offering being oversubscribed by approximately 1.05 times.

Once the allotment is finalised, investors can check their status on the official websites of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and Bigshare Services, the registrar for the IPO.

Here are the direct links to check the allotment status for the Active Infrastructures IPO:

Check Active Infrastructures IPO allotment status on NSE:

Check Active Infrastructures IPO allotment status on Bigshare Services:

Active Infrastructures IPO details

The SME offering, valued at around ₹77.83 crore, comprises an entirely fresh issue of 4.30 million equity shares. It was available at a price band of ₹178 - ₹181, with a lot size of 600 shares.

Active Infrastructures intends to utilise the proceeds from the public offering to fund working capital requirements, as well as for the repayment/prepayment of certain borrowings availed by the company and margin money for obtaining bank guarantees. The company also proposes to use the IPO proceeds for capital expenditure towards the purchase of construction equipment and for general corporate purposes.

Bigshare Services is the registrar for the SME offering, while Kreo Capital acts as the sole book-running lead manager.

Active Infrastructures IPO grey market premium (GMP, listing estimate

The unlisted shares of Active Infrastructures were trading at around ₹182 apiece, reflecting a grey market premium (GMP) of ₹1 or 0.55 percent over the upper end of the issue price of ₹181, according to sources tracking unofficial market activities.

Shares of Active Infrastructures are expected to debut on the NSE SME platform tentatively on Friday, March 28, 2025. The current GMP trend indicates a positive listing of the company's shares. However, it is important to note that GMP is an unregulated market indicator and should not be relied upon for determining the company’s listing performance.

About Active Infrastructures

Incorporated in 2007, Active Infrastructures is a civil construction company specializing in infrastructure development and commercial project construction. It focuses on infrastructure projects like roads, bridges, and water supply systems, as well as commercial spaces. Active Infrastructures operates across India, with projects in several states.