Stocks to Watch Today, Wednesday, March 26, 2025: Indian benchmark indices eye seventh consecutive day of gains, driven by positive global cues, while the US reciprocal tariff deadline approaches. Meanwhile, GIFT Nifty also indicated a slightly higher start for domestic stocks.

The GIFT Nifty, an early indicator of the Nifty 50 Index’s performance in India, was up 9.5 points or 0.4 per cent at 23,765.5 as of 07:40 AM.

ALSO READ | STOCK MARKET LIVE UPDATES TODAY Stocks in the Asia-Pacific region traded positively on Wednesday, tracking overnight cues from Wall Street as a late rally pushed stocks higher. Japan's Nikkei was up 0.45 per cent while South Korea's Kospi was higher 0.38 per cent.

US stocks saw a comeback on Tuesday amid reports that tariffs will be limited in scope than feared earlier. The S&P 500 index and Nasdaq 100 advanced by 0.16 per cent and 0.46 per cent, respectively, as of Tuesday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose by 0.01 per cent.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, the Nifty 50 rose by 0.40 per cent or 10.3 points to 23,668.6 while the 30-stock Sensex gained 0.04 per cent or 32.8 points to the 78,017.19 level. This follows the stocks seeing the biggest weekly rally since February 2021.

Meanwhile, below are some buzzing stocks to keep tabs on during today’s session:

DLF share price: The realty major The realty major acquired a nearly 50 per cent stake in its arm DLF Urban Private Limited for ₹497 crore from Singapore's Reco Greens. With this deal, DLF will have a 100 per cent stake in DLF Urban, which has developed a luxury housing project in the national capital.

Samvardhana Motherson International share price: Goldman Sachs bought shares of auto components major for ₹87 crore through an open market transaction. Through its arm -- Goldman Sachs (Singapore) Pte -- it purchased 6.548 million shares of Samvardhana Motherson International, as per the block deal data on the BSE.

NCC share price: The company received two work orders worth ₹10,804.6 crore from Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) for design, supply, construction, installation, upgradation, operation and maintenance of the middle mile network of BharatNet in the Uttarakhand Telecom Circle and Madhya Pradesh, DNH, and DD telecom circles.

ONGC share price: The company will invest ₹3,300 crore in ONGC Green Limited (OGL) by way of subscription to the rights offer of equity shares. The board also approved the acquisition of 100 per cent equity Stake in Ayana Renewable Power Private Limited through ONGC NTPC Green Private Limited.

Welspun Enterprises share price: The company's subsidiary, Welspun Michigan Engineers Limited (WMEL), which is in a joint venture with Aaradhyaa & Co was awarded a contract worth ₹328.12 crore by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) for upgrading the Haji Ali Storm Water Pumping Station in G/S Ward, Mumbai. WMEL holds a 75 per cent stake in the joint venture.

TVS Motor share price: The company's subsidiary -- TVS Motor (Singapore) Pte. Ltd -- will acquire an additional 8.26 per cent stake in The GO Corporation (“GOAG”), Switzerland from its existing shareholder for CHF 500,000. This is done to consider GO AG as a long-term partner to establish a strong presence in the e-mobility business.

Waaree Renewable Technologies share price: The company received a Letter of Award (LoA) worth ₹232.3 crore from its parent Waaree Energies to develop the ground mount solar power project, including its operation and maintenance. The project is scheduled to be completed in the financial year 2025-26.

Star Health share price: The company clarified that it did not receive any communication from the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) regarding lapses in its claims settlement practices. "IRDAI conducts regular audits and thematic inspections as part of its regulatory oversight, in line with the framework outlined in its master circulars," the company said.

Federal Bank share price: The lender executed a binding Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Ageas Insurance International NV and Ageas Federal Life Insurance Co. Ltd to acquire 4 per cent equity stake by the bank in Ageas Federal Life Insurance Co. Ltd. for ₹97.44 crore.

Maruti Suzuki India share price: The automaker received a draft assessment order for FY22 wherein certain additions/disallowances amounting to ₹2,966 crore with respect to returns have been proposed.

IRFC share price: The company signed a loan agreement with NTPC Renewable Energy, a subsidiary of NTPC Green Energy, for the financing of ₹5,000 crore. This is done in order to meet the capital expenditure for ongoing/new capacity addition being undertaken by the firm.

Minda Corp share price: The firm called for a board meeting on March 28 to consider and approve the raising of funds through the issuance of securities or other means.

Indian Overseas Bank share price: The lender received an income tax demand order worth ₹558.96 crore for AY 2023-24. The order will have no impact on the financials, operations, or other activities of the bank, it said. Other stocks in news: Bharat Heavy Electricals, Jyothy Labs, Indegene, Aditya Birla Capital, Jindal Stainless and Granules India.