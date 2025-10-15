Keystone Realtors slips 6% after OFS opens for non-retail investors

Keystone Realtors (Rustomjee) shares slipped 5.8 per cent on BSE, logging an intra-day low at ₹576.8 per share. At 9:49 AM, Keystone Relators' share price was down 5.69 per cent on BSE at ₹578 per share. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.32 per cent at 82,295.27.

The market capitalisation of the company stood at ₹7,308.61 crore. The 52-week high was at ₹799.95 per share, and the 52-week low was at ₹484.

What led to a fall in Keystone Realtors' shares?

The stock was under selling pressure after offer for sale (OFS) of shares by the promoters opened for non-retail investors today

According to the filing, promoters of the company--Boman Rustom Irani, Percy Sorabji Chowdhry and Chandresh Dinesh Mehta--have proposed to sell up to 45,76,000 equity shares, representing 3.63 per cent stake. The OFS will be open for retail investors on Thursday, October 16, 2025. The floor price for the offer is fixed at ₹550 per share. The sellers are promoters of the company and propose to sell up to 45,76,000 Equity Shares of the company (representing 3.63 per cent of the total issued and paid up Equity Share capital of the company) (Offer Size), on October 15, 2025, (T day) (for non-Retail Investors only) and on October 16, 2025 (T+1 day) (for Retail Investors)," the filing read.

The sellers’ have appointed Spark Institutional Equities Private Limited (a subsidiary of Avendus Capital Private Limited) and Motilal Oswal Financial Services Limited as the sellers’ brokers. An OFS is a method in the Indian stock market that allows promoters (existing shareholders, typically the founders or large institutional investors) of a listed company to sell their shares to the public through an exchange platform. That apart, in Q1, Keystone Realtors reported a 43.8 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) decline in net profit for the first quarter of the financial year 2026 (Q1 FY26), at ₹14.5 crore. Revenue also fell 35.3 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹273.1 crore. The company’s earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) stood at ₹29 crore, down from ₹58.2 crore in Q1 FY25.