Stocks to watch today, Oct 15: Axis Bank, TechM, L&T Finance, Mishra Dhatu

Stocks to watch today, Wednesday, October 15: Indian equities are likely to be influenced by mixed global cues and Q2 earnings.

At 7:02 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were up 77 points at 25,283, indicating a positive start for the bourses.

On Tuesday, the Sensex slipped 297 points to 82,030 and the Nifty50 fell 82 points to 25,146.

Asian markets traded higher despite renewed US-China trade tensions. Nikkei rose 0.3 per cent, South Korea’s Kospi rose 0.8 per cent, and Australia’s ASX 200 advanced 0.9 per cent.

Overnight, US markets were volatile. The S&P 500 fell 0.2 per cent, Nasdaq dropped 0.8 per cent, while the Dow rose 0.4 per cent. Fed Chair Jerome Powell hinted the central bank may soon end balance sheet reduction and signaled possible rate cuts ahead.

Meanwhile, here are the top stocks to track today: Q2 results today: HDFC Life, IRFC, Axis Bank, HDFC AMC, HDB Financial Services, L&T Finance, KEI Industries, Angle One, Delta Corp, Heritage Foods, Nuvoco Vistas, Tata Communications and Quick Heal among others. Cyient DLM: The company’s profit more than doubled to ₹32.1 crore even as revenue declined 20.2 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹310.6 crore. Other income rose sharply by 219 per cent to ₹22.7 crore, while material costs fell 30.7 per cent. Persistent Systems: Profit surged 45.1 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹471.5 crore in Q2 on a 23.6 per cent rise in revenue to ₹3,580.7 crore. Ebit grew 43.5 per cent to ₹583 crore and margins improved to 16.3 per cent from 14 per cent. Revenue in dollar terms rose 17.6 per cent to $406.2 million.

Tech Mahindra: The IT major reported a 4.4 per cent Y-o-Y decline in profit at ₹1,194.5 crore in Q2FY26, while revenue grew 5.1 per cent to ₹13,994.9 crore. Ebit rose 32.7 per cent to ₹1,699.3 crore with margins expanding to 12.14 per cent from 9.61 per cent. Deal wins jumped to $3.17 billion from $2.02 billion, and the company announced an interim dividend of ₹15 per share. Mishra Dhatu Nigam: The company secured an order worth ₹306 crore, taking its total order book to around ₹2,212 crore. The new contract further strengthens its presence in the defence and aerospace materials segment.

Ashiana Housing Q2 business update: The real estate developer saw a 43.4 per cent Y-o-Y drop in area booked to 4.13 lakh sq. ft., while sales value plunged nearly 55 per cent to ₹303.4 crore, indicating slower traction in residential sales. Kolte-Patil Developers Q2 business update: Sales value fell 13 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹670 crore, and sales volume dropped 17 per cent to 0.86 million sq. ft. However, realisation improved 5 per cent to ₹7,823 per sq. ft., and collections rose 8 per cent to ₹596 crore. Thyrocare Technologies: Profit spiked 81 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹47.8 crore, supported by 22 per cent growth in revenue to ₹216.5 crore. The company declared an interim dividend of ₹7 per share and approved a 2:1 bonus issue.

Saatvik Green Energy: Its subsidiary, Saatvik Solar Industries, bagged orders worth ₹689 crore for the supply of solar PV modules to leading independent power producers and EPC firms, boosting its renewable project pipeline. Lemon Tree Hotels: The hospitality chain has signed a licence agreement for a new hotel in Gandhidham, Gujarat, to be operated under its subsidiary Carnation Hotels. The expansion aligns with its strategy to strengthen presence in industrial hubs. ICICI Lombard General Insurance: The insurer’s Q2 profit increased 18.1 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹820 crore, driven by a 12.5 per cent jump in total income to ₹6,582.7 crore. However, gross direct premium income declined 1.9 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹6,596 crore. The board declared an interim dividend of ₹6.5 per share.

Sula Vineyards Q2 business update: Revenue slipped 1.1 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹139.7 crore, impacted by a 2.5 per cent decline in its Own Brands segment. Wine tourism revenue, however, climbed 7.7 per cent to ₹13.2 crore, reflecting sustained growth in experiential demand. Hyundai Motor India: The automaker announced a succession plan with Tarun Garg set to take over as Managing Director & CEO from January 1, 2026, succeeding Unsoo Kim, who will move to a strategic role at Hyundai Motor Company in South Korea. Vedanta & Jaiprakash Associates: The Competition Commission of India has approved Vedanta’s acquisition of Jaiprakash Associates under the insolvency resolution process, marking another consolidation in the metals and mining space.