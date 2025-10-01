Home / Markets / News / Kirloskar Brothers zooms 5% on order win for supply of pump sets from IOCL

Kirloskar Brothers zooms 5% on order win for supply of pump sets from IOCL

Kirloskar Brothers share price rose after the company announced that it has bagged an order from IOCL to supply over 14,000 pump sets.

Kirloskar Brothers
Kirloskar Brothers, the flagship company of the Kirloskar Group, is a global leader in pumps and fluid management solutions. Established in 1888, the company has built a legacy of innovation, introducing India’s first plough, centrifugal pump, diesel
SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 01 2025 | 2:27 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Kirloskar Brothers share price: Kirloskar Brothers shares were in demand on Wednesday, October 1, 2025, with the scrip rising up to 4.87 per cent to an intraday high of ₹2,026 per share.
 
At 2:15 PM, Kirloskar Brothers share price was trading 3.55 per cent higher at ₹2,000.45 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.73 per cent higher at 80,855.47 levels.
 

Why did Kirloskar Brothers share price rally today?

 
Kirloskar Brothers share price rose after the company announced that it has bagged an order from Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) to supply over 14,000 pump sets.
 
In an exchange filing, Kirloskar Brothers said, “This is to inform you that the Company has received a significant order for supply of pump sets from Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL).”
 
Under the terms of the order, Kirloskar Brothers will be responsible for supplying these pump sets for the retail market in the Oil & Gas Sector.
 
The order is expected to be delivered within 12 months from the date of award of contract.
 
Besides, the 100 per cent payment of the order will be made upon delivery according to the contract, Kirloskar Brother said, in a statement.  CATCH STOCK MARKET LIVE UPDATES TODAY 

About Kirloskar Brothers

 
Kirloskar Brothers, the flagship company of the Kirloskar Group, is a global leader in pumps and fluid management solutions. Established in 1888, the company has built a legacy of innovation, introducing India’s first plough, centrifugal pump, diesel engine, and electric motor. 
 
Today, the company designs and manufactures a wide range of pumps, valves, hydro-turbines, and fluid handling systems that cater to critical sectors such as water supply, irrigation, power, oil & gas, marine, defence, and building services. 
 
With a presence in over 15 countries and a strong focus on sustainability and advanced technologies, Kirloskar Brothers continues to serve both large-scale infrastructure projects and everyday domestic needs.
 
The market capitalisation of Kirloskar Brothers is  ₹15,885.36 crore, according to BSE. The company falls under the BSE 500 index.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex up 600pts, Nifty tops 24,800; All sectors gain except PSU Bank, TaMo up 5%

Stock market holiday: Will BSE, NSE remain closed on October 2?

Why Sensex rallied 678 pts, Nifty hit 24,800 after RBI Policy; key reasons

RBI's IPO financing norms tweak to deepen primary markets, say analysts

CAMS, Nuvama, ABSL AMC: Why is Motilal Oswal betting on these stocks?

Topics :Share Market TodayBuzzing stocksBSE SensexNifty50Indian equitiesshare marketMarkets Sensex NiftyMARKETS TODAYBSE NSEKirloskar Brothers

First Published: Oct 01 2025 | 2:25 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story