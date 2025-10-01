Kirloskar Brothers zooms 5% on order win for supply of pump sets from IOCL

Kirloskar Brothers, the flagship company of the Kirloskar Group, is a global leader in pumps and fluid management solutions. Established in 1888, the company has built a legacy of innovation, introducing India’s first plough, centrifugal pump, diesel engine, and electric motor.
Today, the company designs and manufactures a wide range of pumps, valves, hydro-turbines, and fluid handling systems that cater to critical sectors such as water supply, irrigation, power, oil & gas, marine, defence, and building services.
With a presence in over 15 countries and a strong focus on sustainability and advanced technologies, Kirloskar Brothers continues to serve both large-scale infrastructure projects and everyday domestic needs.
The market capitalisation of Kirloskar Brothers is ₹15,885.36 crore, according to BSE. The company falls under the BSE 500 index.
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month. Subscribe now for unlimited access.