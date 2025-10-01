Kirloskar Brothers zooms 5% on order win for supply of pump sets from IOCL

Kirloskar Brothers share price: Kirloskar Brothers shares were in demand on Wednesday, October 1, 2025, with the scrip rising up to 4.87 per cent to an intraday high of ₹2,026 per share.

At 2:15 PM, Kirloskar Brothers share price was trading 3.55 per cent higher at ₹2,000.45 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.73 per cent higher at 80,855.47 levels.

Why did Kirloskar Brothers share price rally today?

Kirloskar Brothers share price rose after the company announced that it has bagged an order from Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) to supply over 14,000 pump sets.

In an exchange filing, Kirloskar Brothers said, “This is to inform you that the Company has received a significant order for supply of pump sets from Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL).” Under the terms of the order, Kirloskar Brothers will be responsible for supplying these pump sets for the retail market in the Oil & Gas Sector. The order is expected to be delivered within 12 months from the date of award of contract. CATCH STOCK MARKET LIVE UPDATES TODAY Besides, the 100 per cent payment of the order will be made upon delivery according to the contract, Kirloskar Brother said, in a statement.

About Kirloskar Brothers Kirloskar Brothers, the flagship company of the Kirloskar Group, is a global leader in pumps and fluid management solutions. Established in 1888, the company has built a legacy of innovation, introducing India’s first plough, centrifugal pump, diesel engine, and electric motor. Today, the company designs and manufactures a wide range of pumps, valves, hydro-turbines, and fluid handling systems that cater to critical sectors such as water supply, irrigation, power, oil & gas, marine, defence, and building services. With a presence in over 15 countries and a strong focus on sustainability and advanced technologies, Kirloskar Brothers continues to serve both large-scale infrastructure projects and everyday domestic needs.