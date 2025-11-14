Home / Markets / News / Kotak Mahindra Bank to split stock after 15 years; board meet on Nov 21

The last time the private-sector lender undertook a stock split was in September 2010

Kotak Mahindra Bank will on 21 November consider a stock split of its Rs 5 face-value shares, its first since 2010, even as quarterly profits declined due to higher provisions. (Photo: Shutterstock)
Last Updated : Nov 14 2025 | 6:37 PM IST
Kotak Mahindra Bank to consider a stock split during its board meeting scheduled on 21 November, 2025, the lender said in a regulatory filing.
 
“…a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Bank would be held on Friday, November 21, 2025 to, inter alia, consider a proposal for sub-division (split) of the existing equity shares of the Bank having face value of Rs. 5/- each, fully paid-up, in such manner as may be determined by the Board of Directors,” the bank said.
 
The last time the private sector lender undertook a stock split was in September 2010, when the stock's face value was halved from Rs 10 to Rs 5 per share.
 
A stock split increases the number of shares shareholders hold by reducing the face value per share, though the value of total investment remains unchanged as the share price typically reduces proportionately.
 
The bank reported an 11.4 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) decline in consolidated net profit in the July-September quarter (Q2FY26) at Rs 4,468.27 crore, compared to Rs 5,044.05 crore in the year-ago period, led by a dip in other income and increase in provisions. The bank reported a 3 per cent YoY decline in standalone net profit in Q2FY26 at Rs 3,253 crore due to higher provisions. 
 
(Disclosure: Entities controlled by the Kotak family have a significant holding in Business Standard Pvt Ltd)

First Published: Nov 14 2025 | 6:04 PM IST

