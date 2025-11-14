Pine Labs gains 14% on debut after ₹3,900-crore IPO despite weak demand

The IPO had garnered a modest 2.5x subscription, driven primarily by institutional investors, while the high-net-worth individual segment remained undersubscribed.
How did Pine Labs perform compared to other new-age listings this week?
Pine Labs’ debut came amid a mixed week for new-age listings: eyewear retailer Lenskart Solutions disappointed on listing day, whereas Billionbrains Garage Ventures, the parent of investment platform Groww, surprised with gains of around 30 per cent.
What does Pine Labs offer and how did it perform financially?
Backed by Mastercard and PayPal Holdings, Pine Labs offers merchant payment solutions such as point-of-sale terminals and merchant financing. In FY25, the company reported revenues of Rs 2,274 crore and a net loss of Rs 145 crore.
What were the key components of the IPO?
Pine Labs’ IPO comprised a fresh issue worth Rs 2,080 crore and an offer for sale of Rs 1,820 crore.
What is the market outlook for the company?
“On the back of a robust business model, going forward, we believe the company is well placed to deliver profitable growth,” said SBI Securities in a note.
