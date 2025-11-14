Home / Markets / News / Pine Labs gains 14% on debut after ₹3,900-crore IPO despite weak demand

Fintech firm Pine Labs made a strong market debut with a 14 per cent rise over its issue price, even as subscription levels were modest

Pine labs
Pine Labs’ IPO comprised a fresh issue worth Rs 2,080 crore and an offer for sale of Rs 1,820 crore. (Photo: Company website)
BS Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 14 2025 | 5:01 PM IST
Fintech major Pine Labs made a strong market debut on Friday, with shares rising 14 per cent over its issue price despite a lukewarm response to its Rs 3,900-crore IPO.
 
The stock listed at a premium and climbed as much as 28.5 per cent to Rs 284 during intraday trade, before settling at Rs 252, up Rs 31 from the issue price of Rs 221.
 
At the close, the company commanded a market value of Rs 28,937 crore ($3.2 billion).
 

The IPO had garnered a modest 2.5x subscription, driven primarily by institutional investors, while the high-net-worth individual segment remained undersubscribed.
 
How did Pine Labs perform compared to other new-age listings this week?
 
Pine Labs’ debut came amid a mixed week for new-age listings: eyewear retailer Lenskart Solutions disappointed on listing day, whereas Billionbrains Garage Ventures, the parent of investment platform Groww, surprised with gains of around 30 per cent. 
 
What does Pine Labs offer and how did it perform financially?
 
Backed by Mastercard and PayPal Holdings, Pine Labs offers merchant payment solutions such as point-of-sale terminals and merchant financing. In FY25, the company reported revenues of Rs 2,274 crore and a net loss of Rs 145 crore.
 
What were the key components of the IPO?
 
Pine Labs’ IPO comprised a fresh issue worth Rs 2,080 crore and an offer for sale of Rs 1,820 crore.
 
What is the market outlook for the company?
 
“On the back of a robust business model, going forward, we believe the company is well placed to deliver profitable growth,” said SBI Securities in a note.

Topics :Company & Industry NewsMarkets NewsPine LabsFintech firmsFintech sector

First Published: Nov 14 2025 | 4:55 PM IST

