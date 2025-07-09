KPI Green Energy shares charge up 5% on approval for incorporating SPV
KPI Green Energy share price climbed 5.1 per cent, logging an intraday high at ₹533 per share after the Ministry of Corporate Affairs approved the incorporation of a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV)
KPI Green Energy share price climbed 5.1 per cent, logging an intraday high at ₹533 per share on Wednesday. At 1:11 PM, KPI Green Energy shares
were up 2.55 per cent at ₹520.05 per share on the BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex
was down 0.03 per cent at 83,683.73. The company's market capitalisation stood at ₹10,262.72 crore. Its 52-week high was at ₹744.37 per share and the 52-week low was at ₹312.95 per share. READ STOCK MARKET UPDATES TODAY LIVE
Why are KPI Green Energy shares rising in trade?
The stock gained after the Ministry of Corporate Affairs approved the incorporation of a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) named KPIN Clean Power Four LLP.
The main objective of the SPV is to generate, develop, transform, distribute, transmit, sell, and supply any kind of power or electrical energy using wind energy, solar energy, or other renewable sources of energy.
"We wish to inform you that the Ministry of Corporate Affairs has approved the incorporation of a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) of the Company, named ‘KPIN Clean Power Four LLP’, on July 08, 2025," the filing read.
KPI Green Energy contributed ₹99,000, while ₹1,000 was contributed by KPark Sunbeat Private Limited, a subsidiary of the company in the whole process.
KPIN Clean Power Four LLP was incorporated in India on July 8, 2025, and registered with the Registrar of Companies, Ahmedabad.
The agreements focus on three high-impact areas including battery energy storage systems (BESS), green hydrogen and electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure, and next-generation solar inverters.
The development has deepened the existing relationship between KP Group and Delta Electronics, providing a comprehensive framework to fast-track the rollout of renewable energy solutions in India and potentially abroad, the company said.
In Q4, KPI Green Energy's net profit more than doubled to ₹104.18 crore in the quarter ended March 31, 2025, as compared to ₹43.04 crore in the January-March period of the preceding 2023-24 financial year.
The company increased its revenues to ₹577.80 crore in the period under review, from ₹292.96 crore in the year-ago quarter.
