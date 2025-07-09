KPI Green Energy shares charge up 5% on approval for incorporating SPV

The stock gained after the Ministry of Corporate Affairs approved the incorporation of a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) named KPIN Clean Power Four LLP.

The main objective of the SPV is to generate, develop, transform, distribute, transmit, sell, and supply any kind of power or electrical energy using wind energy, solar energy, or other renewable sources of energy.

"We wish to inform you that the Ministry of Corporate Affairs has approved the incorporation of a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) of the Company, named ‘KPIN Clean Power Four LLP’, on July 08, 2025," the filing read.

KPI Green Energy contributed ₹99,000, while ₹1,000 was contributed by KPark Sunbeat Private Limited, a subsidiary of the company in the whole process.

KPIN Clean Power Four LLP was incorporated in India on July 8, 2025, and registered with the Registrar of Companies, Ahmedabad.