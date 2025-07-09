Religare Enterprises shares rise 6% as company proposes to raise fund

What led to rally in Religare Enterprises stock?

The northward movement in the stock came after the company informed investors that it was planning to raise funds.

"We wish to provide notice that a meeting of the Board of Directors (“Board”) of the Company is scheduled to be held on July 11, 2025, to inter-alia consider and, if thought fit, to approve the proposal for raising funds by way of issue of specified securities of the company on a preferential basis," the filing read. Besides, in Q4, the company's consolidated net profit after tax (PAT) stood at ₹151.3 crore as compared to ₹181 crore a year ago, down 17 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y). However, sequentially, the company swung from loss of ₹36.28 crore in Q3.

Its revenue from operations increased 9.3 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹2,028.4 crore for Q4 against ₹1,855.68 crore a year ago. In Q3, the revenue stood at ₹1,664.4 crore. ALSO READ | Belrise Industries soars 13% in 2 days, hits record on Jefferies 'Buy' call Religare Enterprises was in the news for a long time previously for a takeover battle since September 2023, when the Burmans of Dabur group, having reached a 25 percent stake in the company, made an open offer to acquire an additional 26 percent. However, the senior management, led by chairperson Rashmi Saluja, opposed the offer, contending that the price of ₹235 per share undervalued the company.