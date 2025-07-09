Home / Markets / News / Religare Enterprises shares rise 6% as company proposes to raise fund

Religare Enterprises shares rise 6% as company proposes to raise fund

Religare Enterprises share price gained 6 per cent in trade, logging an intraday high at ₹234.8 per share on Wednesday on plans to raise funds

Religare Enterprises, Religare
Religare Enterprises, Religare
SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 09 2025 | 12:17 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Religare Enterprises share price climbed 6.2 per cent, logging an intraday high at ₹234.8 per share on Wednesday. At 11:38 AM, Religare Enterprises shares were up 3.69 per cent at ₹229.2 per share on the BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.03 per cent at 83,736.59. The company's market capitalisation stood at ₹7,578.58 crore. Its 52-week high was at ₹319.9 per share and the 52-week low was at ₹202.45 per share.   READ STOCK MARKET LATEST UPDATES LIVE

What led to rally in Religare Enterprises stock?

The northward movement in the stock came after the company informed investors that it was planning to raise funds. 
 
"We wish to provide notice that a meeting of the Board of Directors (“Board”) of the Company is scheduled to be held on July 11, 2025, to inter-alia consider and, if thought fit, to approve the proposal for raising funds by way of issue of specified securities of the company on a preferential basis," the filing read. 
 
Besides, in Q4, the company's consolidated net profit after tax (PAT) stood at ₹151.3 crore as compared to ₹181 crore a year ago, down 17 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y). However, sequentially, the company swung from loss of ₹36.28 crore in Q3. 
 
Its revenue from operations increased 9.3 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹2,028.4 crore for Q4 against ₹1,855.68 crore a year ago. In Q3, the revenue stood at ₹1,664.4 crore. 
 
Religare Enterprises was in the news for a long time previously for a takeover battle since September 2023, when the Burmans of Dabur group, having reached a 25 percent stake in the company, made an open offer to acquire an additional 26 percent. However, the senior management, led by chairperson Rashmi Saluja, opposed the offer, contending that the price of ₹235 per share undervalued the company.   ALSO READ | Belrise Industries soars 13% in 2 days, hits record on Jefferies 'Buy' call 
In a communication to the regulators, the then-board also raised questions about whether the Burmans meet the "fit and proper" criteria of the regulators. The Burman family said they are successfully operating insurance firms and an NBFC and hence meet all the criteria.
 
In February 2025, the Burman family acquired control of Religare Enterprises and were designated as its promoters after almost 18 months of a takeover battle.
 
 "We are grateful to our regulators, shareholders and other stakeholders for their trust and confidence," the Burman family said in a statement. The Burman Group will work with REL’s leadership and board to reinforce its strategic direction and enhance long-term value creation. 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty, Sensex flat; SMIDs gain; June SIP inflows top ₹27,000-cr mark

Travel Food Services IPO ends today; check latest subscription status, GMP

Jefferies sees 15% upside in Adani Power on capacity expansion drive

Dixon Tech forms 50:50 JV with Signify Innovations; share price rises 2%

Union Bank shares crack 6% after Q1 business update; details here

Topics :Religare EnterprisesBuzzing stocksstock market tradingMarkets Sensex NiftyMARKETS TODAYBSE SensexNSE NiftyNifty50

First Published: Jul 09 2025 | 12:06 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story