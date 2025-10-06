Monday, October 06, 2025 | 10:24 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Delivery climbs nearly 5% in two sessions following September month update

Delivery climbs nearly 5% in two sessions following September month update

Delhivery delivered 17.5 million packages within 24 hours and 36.6 million packages within 48 hours

Delhivery, BSE, Markets, FY27, Q1FY26, nse, stock market

SI Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 06 2025 | 10:22 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Delhivery shares rose 4.2 per cent on BSE, logging an intraday high at ₹455.75 per share. In two trading sessions, Delhivery shares have gained nearly 5 percent after the company shared its September month update.
 
At 10:08 AM, Delhivery’s share price was trading 3.13 per cent higher at ₹451 per share on BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.26 per cent at 81,414.52.
 
The market capitalisation of the company stood at ₹33,596.31 crore. Its 52-week high was at ₹489 per share and its 52-week low was at ₹236.8 per share. 
 
In the month of September, the company shipped goods worth ₹19,500 crore and processed over 104.4 million e-commerce and freight shipments, driven by the festival season. 
 
 
Delhivery delivered 17.5 million packages within 24 hours and 36.6 million packages within 48 hours. 

Also Read

BSE, NSE, STOCK MARKETS

Hero MotoCorp, Delhivery, BEL among Motilal Oswal's top growth bets

Delhivery, Aegis in focus as JPMorgan initiates coverage

Delhivery, Aegis Logistics get new 'overweight' from JPMorgan; check target

Delhivery, BSE, Markets, FY27, Q1FY26, nse, stock market

Logistics major Delhivery likely to gain from higher volumes, marginspremium

bombay stock exchange, BSE

Stock market close highlights: Sensex rises 419 pts, Nifty at 24,723; Metal, IT, auto stocks shine

delhivery

Delhivery delivers in Q1: Stock hits 52-wk high, brokerages raise target

In Q1, Delhivery posted a revenue of ₹2,294 crore in Q1FY26, up 6 per cent Y-o-Y. Ebitda rose 53 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹149 crore, with margins improving to 6.5 per cent from 4.5 per cent. PAT surged 67 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹91 crore.
 
Express parcel volumes rose to 208 million, while the PTL segment handled 458,000 metric tonnes – up 15 per cent Y-o-Y. However, revenue in segments like Supply Chain Services (₹205 crore), Truckload (₹148 crore), and Cross Border Services (₹24 crore) declined Y-o-Y.
 
In September, JPMorgan initiated coverage on India's logistics sector, with stocks including Delhivery and Aegis Logistics being among the top picks, citing rising customer penetration and tech-driven efficiencies. 
 
The global brokerage assigned an 'overweight' rating on Delhivery and Aegis Logistics with a target price of ₹575 (21 per cent upside) and ₹895 per share (12 per cent upside). TCI Express received a 'Neutral' rating with a target of ₹750 apiece. 
 
JPMorgan said it remains bullish on India’s logistics sector, citing fast-growing business-to-consumer and business-to-business express delivery, along with opportunities in the oil and gas segment. The brokerage expects India’s e-commerce logistics market to outpace the industry with a 16 per cent compound annual growth rate (CAGR) through financial year 2030, driven by rising customer penetration in tier-2 and smaller cities and technology-led efficiencies.

More From This Section

Stock Market LIVE today, October 6, 2025

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex picks pace, rises 250 pts; Nifty tests 24,950; Bajaj Finance gains 3%

stock markets, Indian stock market

₹712 cr-solar power project win sends Ceigall India shares 5% higher today

Pace Digitek IPO listing

Pace Digitek debuts with modest gains; misses grey market expectations

Indusind Bank

IndusInd Bank shares remain volatile as Q2 advances, deposits slip

Hospital beds, hospital

Yatharth, Max, Fortis, Apollo rally 5%; why hospital stocks in focus today?

Topics : Delhivery S&P BSE Sensex NSE Nifty Nifty50 Markets Sensex Nifty BSE Sensex

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 06 2025 | 10:22 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayTata Capital IPO GMPGold vs Bitcoin: Where to InvestNRI Billionaire ListGold-Silver Price Best FD RatesUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon