Delivery climbs nearly 5% in two sessions following September month update

Delhivery shares rose 4.2 per cent on BSE, logging an intraday high at ₹455.75 per share. In two trading sessions, Delhivery shares have gained nearly 5 percent after the company shared its September month update.
At 10:08 AM, Delhivery’s share price was trading 3.13 per cent higher at ₹451 per share on BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.26 per cent at 81,414.52.
The market capitalisation of the company stood at ₹33,596.31 crore. Its 52-week high was at ₹489 per share and its 52-week low was at ₹236.8 per share.
In the month of September, the company shipped goods worth ₹19,500 crore and processed over 104.4 million e-commerce and freight shipments, driven by the festival season.
Delhivery delivered 17.5 million packages within 24 hours and 36.6 million packages within 48 hours.
In Q1, Delhivery posted a revenue of ₹2,294 crore in Q1FY26, up 6 per cent Y-o-Y. Ebitda rose 53 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹149 crore, with margins improving to 6.5 per cent from 4.5 per cent. PAT surged 67 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹91 crore.
Express parcel volumes rose to 208 million, while the PTL segment handled 458,000 metric tonnes – up 15 per cent Y-o-Y. However, revenue in segments like Supply Chain Services (₹205 crore), Truckload (₹148 crore), and Cross Border Services (₹24 crore) declined Y-o-Y.
In September, JPMorgan initiated coverage on India's logistics sector, with stocks including Delhivery and Aegis Logistics being among the top picks, citing rising customer penetration and tech-driven efficiencies.
The global brokerage assigned an 'overweight' rating on Delhivery and Aegis Logistics with a target price of ₹575 (21 per cent upside) and ₹895 per share (12 per cent upside). TCI Express received a 'Neutral' rating with a target of ₹750 apiece.
JPMorgan said it remains bullish on India’s logistics sector, citing fast-growing business-to-consumer and business-to-business express delivery, along with opportunities in the oil and gas segment. The brokerage expects India’s e-commerce logistics market to outpace the industry with a 16 per cent compound annual growth rate (CAGR) through financial year 2030, driven by rising customer penetration in tier-2 and smaller cities and technology-led efficiencies.